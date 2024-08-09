Olympics: So near, yet so far as Rhasidat Adeleke misses out on 400m medal

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke has finished just short of a medal as she was run into fourth place in the women’s Olympic 400m final.

Before a capacity crowd of 77,000 inside the Stade de France, and on the greatest sporting stage of all, Adeleke finished in 49.28 seconds, losing out on bronze in the last 50 metres to Natalia Kaczmarek from Poland, who finished in 48.98.

The gold medal was won by Marileidy Paulino in an Olympic record of 48.17 seconds, the 27-year-old from the Dominican Republic adding to her silver won three years ago in Tokyo. The world champion produced another inspired and scintillating run and looked in a class of her own. Salwa Eid Naser from Bahrain took silver in 48.53, her fastest time this year.

