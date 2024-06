Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Horse Racing

One of the classic races in the Irish calendar takes place at the weekend at The Curragh. The three-day festival at the Co Kildare racecourse features the Pretty Polly Stakes on Saturday with the highlight of the weekend, the Group One Irish Derby, taking place the following day. – TG4 & RTÉ, Friday-Sunday

Cycling

The 111th edition of the Tour de France begins at the weekend in Florence, Italy. Three weeks later, it will finish in Nice – the first time the event will not end in, or near, Paris (the alternative route is due to preparations for the Olympic Games). 2024 Giro d’Italia champion, and two-time Le Tour winner, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenian will start as hot favourite. His main opposition is likely to come from Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, who is in the hunt for three Tour de France crowns in a row. – TG4, Eurosport & ITV, June 29th-July 21st

READ MORE

Athletics

An appetiser for the Olympic Games in Paris next month takes place in Dublin at the weekend, with the National Championships in Santry. The two-day event features live tv coverage on Sunday afternoon – which includes the finals for the 100 metres, 400m, 800m and 1,500m for men and women. – RTÉ, Sunday

MONDAY (June 24th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – T20 World Cup – 1.30am West Indies v South Africa

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America – 2am Uruguay v Panama

TENNIS – BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm Eastbourne International

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – T20 World Cup – 3.30pm Australia v India

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 – Euro 2024 – 8pm Croatia v Italy

SOCCER – RTÉ News Channel & BBC 2 – Euro 2024 – 8pm Albania v Spain

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America – 11pm Colombia v Paraguay, 2am Brazil v Costa Rica

TUESDAY (June 25th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – T20 World Cup – 1.30am Afghanistan v Bangladesh

TENNIS – BBC 2, 1pm-4.45pm Eastbourne International

SOCCER – RTÉ 2/RTÉ News Channel & BBC 1 – Euro 2024 – 5pm France v Poland

SOCCER – RTÉ 2/RTÉ News & BBC 2 – Euro 2024 – 5pm Netherlands v Austria

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & UTV – Euro 2024 – 8pm England v Slovenia

SOCCER – RTÉ News Channel & ITV4 – Euro 2024 – 8pm Denmark v Serbia

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America – 11pm Peru v Canada, 2am Chile v Argentina

WEDNESDAY (June 26th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm – Women’s 1st ODI England v New Zealand

TENNIS – BBC 2, 1pm-4.45pm Eastbourne International

SOCCER – RTÉ 2/RTÉ News & BBC 1 – Euro 2024 – 5pm Ukraine v Belgium

SOCCER – RTÉ 2/RTÉ News & BBC 2 – Euro 2024 – 5pm Slovakia v Romania

SOCCER – RTÉ 2/RTÉ News & UTV – Euro 2024 – 8pm Georgia v Portugal

SOCCER – RTÉ 2/RTÉ News & ITV4 – Euro 2024 – 8pm Czech Republic v Turkey

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America – 11pm Ecuador v Jamaica, 2am Venezuela v Mexico

THURSDAY (June 27th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – 1.30am T20 World Cup Semi-final 1

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Italian Open

TENNIS – BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm Eastbourne International

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – 3.30pm T20 World Cup Semi-final 2

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 6pm-11pm – Frankfurt World Cup

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America – 11pm Panama v United States, 2am Uruguay v Bolivia

FRIDAY (June 28th)

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 11am-4pm, 6pm-11pm – Frankfurt World Cup

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11am – Practice Austrian Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Italian Open

TENNIS – BBC 2, 1pm-5.15pm Eastbourne International

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 2pm-5pm Swiss Ladies Open

RACING – TG4, 4.50pm-8.40pm The Curragh

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Top 14 Final – 8.05pm Toulouse v Bordeaux

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Copa America – 11pm Colombia v Costa Rica, 2am Paraguay v Brazil

SATURDAY (June 29th)

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10am – Qualifying Austrian Grand Prix

CYCLING – TG4, 10.50am-5.15pm; ITV4, 10.45am-5.15pm; Eurosport 1, 10.30am-5.15pm – Stage 1 Tour de France

ATHLETICS – BBC Red Button, 11.20am-8.30pm – Manchester UK Championships

DARTS – Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm – Frankfurt World Cup

TENNIS – BBC 1, 12.15pm-2.10pm Eastbourne International

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 12.30pm-2pm – WTA Hamburg Open Final

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Italian Open

RACING – RTÉ 2, 1.30pm-4.30pm The Curragh

RACING – UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Newcastle

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 2pm-4pm – ATP Mallorca Final

GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 2pm-5pm Swiss Ladies Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – 3.30pm ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Rocket Mortgage Classic

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & BBC/UTV – Euro 2024 – 5pm Round of 16 1 , 8pm Round of 16 2

, 8pm GAA – TG4 – All-Ireland MHC Final – 5.30pm Kilkenny v Tipperary

BADMINTON – TNT Sports 3, 6pm-2.30am US Open Semi-finals

SOCCER – TG4 from 7.30pm – Women’s Premier Division – Deferred DLR Waves v Bohemian FC

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-1am LPGA Dow Championship

GAA – RTÉ 2, 10.35pm-11.50pm Saturday Game

SUNDAY (June 30th)