Department of Agriculture investigation to examine the supply of horses for slaughter

The Department of Agriculture is conducting an investigation into the supply of equines for slaughter. File photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

The Department of Agriculture is carrying out an investigation into the supply of horses for slaughter, it has said in a statement following an RTÉ Investigates documentary which aired on Wednesday evening.

An investigation was broadcaston RTÉ One examining the Irish and European horse industries, concerning the treatment of horses that are being sent for slaughter at the country’s only licensed equine abattoir.

Filming was carried out in a building, known as a lairage, used by Shannonside Foods Ltd in Straffan, Co Kildare, where the company keeps horses before they are brought to the kill room.

Footage, captured by RTÉ Investigates, shows the mistreatment of the animals.

The research focused in particular on a lairage shed where official Department of Agriculture inspectors do not have a remit to regulate or inspect. In this shed, the animals are held and screened in the days leading up to their slaughter.

The racing industry will receive €76m in State support this year.

In a statement issued following the documentary airing, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said he was “taking this matter extremely seriously”.

“My department has already commenced an investigation in recent weeks involving the supply of equines for slaughter, with aspects of the ongoing investigation related to some of the broadcast activities,” he said.

Any new allegations or evidence of malpractice or allegations of illegal activity in the equine industry that the programme has brought to light “will be thoroughly investigated by my Department”, he added.

It was department policy to “investigate all allegations of illegal or criminal behaviour and prepare files for prosecution where appropriate”, the statement said.

The welfare of horses is protected by legislation which places responsibility on owners and those who have animals in their possession or under their control to ensure the animals welfare. The legislation allows for enforcement action where breaches or shortcomings are identified.

Horse Racing Ireland, the governing body of horse racing, said its board, management and staff were “deeply shocked and appalled” by the content of the RTÉ Investigates programme.

In a statement, it said the “behaviour depicted in the RTÉ documentary is disgusting and is not the experience of the vast majority of the 30,000 people who make their livelihood in the horse racing and breeding industry in Ireland”.

Criminal and regulatory sanction “must be imposed on anyone found to have behaved in an illegal way towards horses,” it said.

HRI said it would review the issues raised in the RTÉ documentary and will “actively support any Department of Agriculture or Garda investigation”, urging anyone with information about mistreatment of horses to report it to An Garda Síochána.

Shannonside Foods Ltd said any allegation of an equine being mistreated “will be fully investigated by the company”.