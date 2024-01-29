Angling Notes: IFI announces 52 temporary posts for seasonal fisheries officers and assistants

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) is hiring seasonal fisheries officers and seasonal fisheries assistants, who will be deployed across 15 counties from April to September. Salaries for the 52 temporary posts start at €29,053 per annum pro rata, and officers can also earn up to €3,639 extra via an unsocial hours allowance.

The posts are based in Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Wexford and Waterford.

Seasonal officers will help maintain and conserve Ireland’s fisheries resource, and support the implementation and enforcement of the provisions of the Fisheries Acts, Water Pollution Acts, Water Framework Directive and other relevant statutory provisions.

They will work collaboratively with experienced officers, assistant inspectors and inspectors on patrolling and engaging in surveillance activities to check for illegal fishing, enforcing applicable bylaws and regulations as required.

Other duties include:

Contributing to habitat improvement schemes

Developing and improving fisheries access and angling infrastructure for 52 temporary staff

Assisting and advising local anglers and other members of the public

Participating in various community initiatives designed to educate and promote fish and habitat welfare

Successful candidates will take part in an intensive two-week training programme at the commencement of their contracts in April. This will provide new recruits with the necessary accredited learning to build the skills needed to carry out their responsibilities.

Fisheries assistants will help with field work duties such as:

Surveys using electric fishing, netting and other sampling techniques as required in a range of habitat types

Processing fish samples and collating scale, otolith and opercular bone samples to provide information on age profile and growth rates of fish species

Compiling and analysing biological and physical data, eg prepare graphs and summaries, perform computations in numerical summaries, and cross-reference facts and other data

Providing technical support necessary for timely delivery of the appropriate programme

Barry Fox, head of operations at IFI, said: “We are seeking male and female seasonal officers from diverse backgrounds for a six-month period. People who enjoy nature and working outdoors are likely to find these jobs very appealing and rewarding.”

Cathal Gallagher, head of research and development, added: “Our seasonal assistants will conduct applied research of fish stocks and explore environmental issues that impact on fish and their habitats.

“They will work with an experienced team of scientists in the collection, ordering and analysis of relevant biological and physical data in the aquatic environment. The roles will be mainly based at IFI’s headquarters in Citywest, Dublin.”

Members of the public inquiring about the posts can email info@fisheriesireland.ie for more details.

Irish Game Fair directors to retire

Game Fair directors Albert Titterington and Paul Pringle have announced their retirement from organising the Irish Game Fair due to personal health issues.

“We would like to pay tribute to all of those supporters plus our hosts at Shane’s Castle and other venues, as well as the fair event organisers, the many contributors to Irish Country Sports & Country Life magazine, the fair sponsors and the current host council Antrim and Newtownabbey Council,” they said, adding: “We sincerely hope that a new team will come forward and we stand ready to give them our maximum support to keep this country sports traditional event alive. Whilst we will be retiring there is still much to be achieved for traditional country sports through our significant presence on social media and other outlets.”

For further information call 048-44839167 or email irishgamefair@btinternet.com.