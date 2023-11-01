Springboks had many qualities in securing World Cup but Lady Luck also bestowed her favours

Gordon D’Arcy examined some of the qualities outside of raw talent that allowed South Africa to win a second successive World Cup in this week’s column. He ventured: “South Africa’s unbreakable mental strength was a decisive factor through the knockout stages of the World Cup, but it would be remiss not to mention that Lady Luck bestowed her favours on the Springboks. That doesn’t in any way diminish their triumph. Most teams need help here and there to win trophies.”

In other rugby news the 32-year-old Finlay Bealham has signed a two-year contract extension with the option of a third as the popular tighthead prop commits once again to Connacht and Ireland.

Gavin Cummiskey reports on the Republic of Ireland’s remarkable 1-0 win over Albania, a three-hour game of football that included a stoppage at half-time because of a flooded pitch. The game resumed and Cork’s Denise O’Sullivan proved to be Ireland’s heroine with her 88th-minute strike settling the tie. He wrote: “Denise O’Sullivan’s late winner in Albania has secured promotion to the top tier of European football.

Between April and July next year, the Republic of Ireland will compete in the Nations League proper, with World Cup winners Spain and European champions England two potential visitors to the Aviva Stadium. Next year, if Ireland finish in the top two of a four-team group they qualify directly for the 2025 European Championships in Switzerland.”

Elsewhere Saudi Arabia has been confirmed as the sole bidder for the 2034 Men’s World Cup while Celtic have banned the Green Brigade fans’ group from attending home matches.

All Ireland senior club football champions Kilmacud Crokes begin the defence of their Leinster title with a game against Carlow champions Eire Og, who have five provincial titles to their name. The Dublin club are heavy favourites with the bookmakers. Paul Keane explained: “Crokes are reigning All-Ireland champions of course and are chasing a first ever provincial three-in-a-row. Ominously, they produced their best performance of the season so far when dismantling form side Ballyboden St Enda’s in the county final.”

Sean Moran in his column writes about how it was exactly 20 years ago the GAA’s international product reached its zenith.

Nathan Johns reports that Paul Stirling has been made Ireland’s white ball captain in cricket, while Brian O’Connor reports that Dylan Brown McMonagle has chance to shine on Breeders’ Cup stage.

TV Watch: Sky Sports have two games from the fourth round of the League Cup tonight, West Ham hosting Arsenal (7.30pm) and Manchester United, in dire need of a pick-me-up after the derby day humiliation, at home to Newcastle United (8.15pm).