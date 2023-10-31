Celtic ban Green Brigade fans’ group from attending home matches

Celtic fans in the stands wave flags of Palestine during the UEFA Champions League Group E match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Celtic have banned season-ticket holders from the Green Brigade, one of the club’s supporters’ groups, from attending home matches.

An email to supporters in the standing section at Celtic Park has been published on social media showing that the club have suspended season tickets for those who have registered with the ticket office as being part of the “ultras” group.

The move comes after incidents including the group’s co-ordination of a display showing solidarity with the people of Palestine at the Champions League game against Atlético Madrid last week.

Wary of further Uefa disciplinary action, Celtic had asked fans not to bring any flags associated with the Middle East conflict. An email leaked on social media shows Celtic cited “repeated incidents of unacceptable conduct involving the ‘Green Brigade’ group”. The ban is pending further review and communication with the fans’ group.

Celtic have been fined by Uefa twice this season for displays linked to the Green Brigade: a pyrotechnic show at Feyenoord and an “anti-fascist” banner which, according to the European governing body, contained a “provocative message of an offensive nature” towards Lazio.

Other issues apparently cited by Celtic include “rushing turnstiles” at Motherwell’s Fir Park, “illegally gained access” before the Lazio match, “unauthorised banners” and behaviour towards stewards.

Thousands of supporters around Celtic Park had defied the club’s appeal by displaying Palestine flags last Wednesday. Celtic have been approached for comment.