Boost for Connacht as Finlay Bealham extends his stay

Connacht and Ireland’s Finlay Bealham is the prime example of the “rough diamonds” that can be developed in Connacht to become established international players.

The 32-year-old Australian-born prop has re-signed with Connacht for another two years, with an option for a three-year contract to take him through to 2027.

Connacht coaching director Pete Wilkins says Finlay’s story in moving to Ireland, battling to forge a professional career, and coming through the Connacht ranks and getting Irish recognition is “fantastic”.

“That he is recommitted to stay with us as a tighthead in the prime years of his career, we are excited by that, and it shows he believes in the journey we are on as well.

“On the back of his performances for Ireland, not just at the World Cup, but for the past 18 months, he has been really impressive, and I saw it first hand, and I have seen a maturity in Finlay in that time.”

Having first moved to Ulster, the home of his grandmother, he come through the Connacht Academy before making his senior debut for Connacht in 2014, and since then has massed some 185 provincial caps.

“We talk about the importance of home-grown players and that is a still massive part of the organisation, but the other side are the rough diamonds who come from elsewhere, the Finlays and the Macks [Hansen] who might be little bit off the radar.

“But we have shown consistently as a club and as a rugby programme that we can improve guys and develop them – not just getting them to become professional rugby players, but to become established internationals. I think that is massive for us in terms of our reputation as a club around the world.”

Bealham, the only player to feature in all 31 of Connacht’s games in the Pro12-winning season, has endeared himself to the province.

“He is a bit of character,” says Wilkins. “What you see from him, around games, the training ground and on the television, is a fair reflection.

“He is such an authentic human being and there is a massive personality in there. He has a great sense of fun, but also a terrific work ethic. He is a very giving person in terms of his energy, and what he is prepared to share on the field, and off it.”

Bealham, Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki return to Connacht next Monday after their World Cup exploits, while for this weekend’s Sportsground fixture against Ulster, Jack Carty, having recovered from a facial injury, is cleared to play.

JJ Hanrahan will be assessed for a knee injury, while Tom Farrell who suffered a wrist strain, will also be available. John Porch has returned back training after a groin strain.

Connacht face Ulster on the back of two solid wins, and Wilkins says this weekend’s fixture will be interesting to see if Ulster take an expansive approach to the game or revert to their traditional tactics.

“We expect them to come with more physicality and determination than they do normally.”