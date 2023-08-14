‘Yesterday was like a dream come true’: Dublin women’s football team welcomed home

Carla Rowe: 'I think anyone who knows me will know, this is a massive deal for me.' Photograph: Tom Maher/INPHO

The Brendan Martin Cup criss-crossed through Dublin city on Monday as the All-Ireland senior women’s football champions enjoyed their “homecoming” lap of honour. But It was only right the final destination would be Naul, in north Co Dublin, the home village of their captain, Carla Rowe.

“I don’t get emotional often,” Rowe said, speaking to the hundreds of people who had turned out at Clann Mhuíre GAA club, happy tears in her eyes. “I think anyone who knows me will know, this is a massive deal for me.”

Having an All-Ireland winning captain come from Clann Mhuíre is one of the best things to happen to the town, Rowe’s team-mate Kelly Morgan said on Monday evening. She was wearing the club’s training top, handing out packets of Tayto.

“Carla is one of our own,” she said. “She’s so dedicated to us. We’re just so proud of her.”

Earlier, Rowe joined team-mates on a visit to the wards of Temple Street Children’s Hospital before a reception at the Mansion House, hosted by Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste. An impromptu group rendition of Molly Malone on the steps of the Dawson Street premises preceded their entrance.

In the Round Room of the Mansion House, a crowd waited to meet their heroes.

“They’re just such an inspiration,” Teaghan Kearns (14), from the Good Counsel Liffey Gaels club in Drimnagh, said. She had watched the match in Croke Park on Sunday with her team-mates.

“We look up to them so much because that’s where we want to be in a few years.”

A reception was held at the Mansion House, hosted by Lord Mayor Daithí de Róiste, Photograph: Bryan Meade

On the stage, Rowe had some words of advice.

“Yesterday for us was like a dream come true. All of you guys will have that dream, or have different dreams in different sports, and for us, yesterday, was definitely one of those.

“There’s so many new girls here who achieved their first All-Ireland and if you have that dream, you just had to keep chasing it,” she added.

As the speeches closed, young girls in Dublin GAA jerseys fanned across the room with pens and paper looking for autographs.

Some time earlier, Rowe was thinking about what it means to be a role model. On Sunday morning, her home village had waved her off to Croke Park, lining the street in anticipation.

“It’s little things like that. You probably realise that you are a role model for the boys and the girls around the place,” she told The Irish Times.

“[I’m] so proud to be bringing the cup back to the Naul, never mind getting to bring it back as captain,” she added. “I know everyone is busy trying to get the place organised so [I’m] just looking forward to getting back there.”

Noah Quish (6) from Limerick with Orlagh Nolan (left), Carla Rowe, Grainne Fitzsimons and Leah Caffrey. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

By 6pm, everyone was out on the pitch at Clann Mhuíre, waiting. Marty Morrisey was getting the crowd prepped, with Thin Lizzy and The Dubliners blasting on loudspeakers.

The blaring sirens of a garda escort eventually gave way to a triumphant roar as a Dublin Bus full of All-Ireland winners pulled into the ground. Carla was home.

Addressing the crowd, manager Mick Bohan had a message for the young people of Naul, as well as the rest of the county.

“We’re proud Dubs. We’re proud to wear the blue and every time we go out, we represent all parts of the city. Doesn’t make a difference where you come from,” he said, his voice still hoarse.

“So, to you kids, the message is clear: you want something like this, if you want to fufill your dreams, go after it. It’s hard work but keep knocking at the door.”