Shamrock Rovers keep Europa League dream alive; Ireland’s humble position atop the world rankings

A night featuring more good than bad for Irish sides in European action was headlined by Shamrock Rovers seeing off FC Shkupi 1927 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier in Tallaght. A tie that was preceded by allegations of evil games since the visitors were forced to land in Shannon rather than Dublin (Rovers will do the same when they return from next week’s second leg in North Macedonia) was capped by a 96th minute stunner from Gary O’Neill that gave the League of Ireland champions plenty of breathing room in the tie. If they maintain their lead next week, a group stage place in the European Conference League is guaranteed with a spot in the same stage of the Europa League also remaining a serious possibility. Over in Bulgaria, St Patrick’s Athletic kept alive their hopes of a Conference League group stage spot with an upset win away to CSKA Sofia thanks to Serge Atakayi’s late strike. However, Sligo Rovers are all but out of European action after a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Norwegian side Viking in Stavanger. In Friday’s soccer column, Lisa Fallon uses the watershed moment for women’s football that was England’s Euros victory to show the new way the sport is perceived and how this should trickle down to the grassroots level.

“Ireland’s less brash world domination comes from a place of not believing, not truly believing. It is not a space Irish players appear to occupy with real comfort just as being guarded and defensive, although laced with self regard, is not the posture we are used to seeing the All Blacks adopt.” Johnny Watterson’s column this morning looks at the difference in attitude between New Zealand’s stint as the world’s best side and Ireland’s new position atop the world rankings. Put simply, he explores why the All Blacks feel entitled to that position whereas Ireland’s attitude there appears a touch less arrogant. In other news, as John O’Sullivan recently reported last week, the IRFU has confirmed that 43 central contracts will be offered to female players ahead of the upcoming season.

Step forward Derek Lyng. The man tasked with arguably the most difficult job in hurling - succeeding Brian Cody as manager of the Kilkenny hurlers - has been confirmed now that the Kilkenny County Board has ratified his appointment. The new leader of this year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists will take charge for the next three years. Sticking with Kilkenny, their is pressure on the county’s camogie side ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland final, but manager Brian Dowling has put that pressure in perspective given the personal grief both he and coach Tommy Shefflin have been experiencing ever since March when they and their families were hit by extreme tragedy.

Over in Muirfield, a first tound of level par 71 — three birdies, three bogeys — brought Leona Maguire into a position inside the top-30 to take things step by step at the Open. “I didn’t let my ball get too controlled by the wind; level par in those conditions, I am pretty happy. It is going to be a long week, nobody is going to win it today. You are just going to have that acceptance, you are going to have those bounces this week and just have the patience to hit your targets,” said the 27-year-old Co Cavan player after her start. Japan’s Hinako Shibuno leads after an opening round of 65.