Derek Lyng appointed new manager of Kilkenny hurling team

Derek Lyng has been ratified as the Kilkenny senior hurling manager following Thursday night’s meeting of Kilkenny County Board. A three-year term has been agreed. Selectors and back room team will be confirmed later.

“Kilkenny County Board wishes Lyng the very best of luck during the season ahead,” the county board said. It said it will not be issuing any further statement.

From 2002-2009, Lyng won six All-Ireland titles playing midfield with Kilkenny; then won two titles as a Kilkenny selector in 2014 and 2015. Lyng was a selector for Kilkenny until 2019 when he moved to manage the underage grade, where the Emeralds man brought the Kilkenny U20s to an All-Ireland title against Limerick in May.

The 0-19 to 0-18 point win over Limerick marked Kilkenny’s first title win at the grade since 2008, having come close against the same opposition in the 2017 championship decider. His previous success with former manager Brian Cody as a selector and his underage success made him the outstanding candidate for the position, where he faces the daunting task of replacing Cody.

After 24 seasons at the helm and 11 All-Ireland wins, Cody stepped down as manager of the Kilkenny senior hurling team last month.

The 68 year-old had led his native county to a 17th All-Ireland final, losing to Limerick last Sunday after a thrilling encounter with the three-in-a-row champions.

Meanwhile, Niall Bergin has been ratified as U-17 manager for the season ahead, while the process of appointing a U-20 manager will now begin.