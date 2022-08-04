Sligo Rovers brought back down to earth as they are hammered by Viking

Viking 5 Sligo Rovers 1

(Tripic 4, Fridjonsson 8, Traore 53, Sandberg 60, Austbo 86); (Cawley pen 88)

After the euphoria of last week’s famous result against Motherwell, Sligo Rovers were brought back down to earth with a resounding defeat away to Norwegian side Viking in Stavanger.

Only about 60 Sligo fans were able to make the journey in support of their side — Sligo’s third trip to Norway for European football in the space of a decade.

And though next Thursday’s return leg at the Showgrounds in Sligo is already sold out, it looks like Viking have already this contest sowed up, with David Cawley’s late converted penalty the only ray of light for the Bit O’ Red.

It completes a disappointing five days for John Russell’s side, who were knocked out of the FAI Cup by First Division side Wexford in Sligo last week.

They also will have to deal with injuries picked up by Adam McDonnell and Garry Buckley on this trip, with neither able to make it to the midpoint of the opening half.

By that stage the visitors were already two goals down, with the outstanding Zlatko Tripic and midfielder Samuel Fridjonsson both netting inside the opening eight minutes.

McDonnell’s injury occurred inside the opening minute, and that blow was followed by a necessary reshuffle to allow attacker Max Mata to replace him.

Three Viking substitutes scored in the second half, showing the strength-in-depth of a squad dotted with internationals.

Sligo substitute Frank Liivak did win the late penalty that enabled Cawley to fire home, but it was scant consolation for the away side.

Viking: Gunnarsson, Bjoershol (Austbo 77), Brekalo, Vevatne, Kabran (Sandberg ht), Fridjonsson, Solbakken, Tangen (Lokberg 61), Pattynama, Karlsbakk (Traore ht), Tripic (Kvia-Egeskog 77).

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas, Banks, Buckley (Pijnaker 22), Blaney, Kirk, McDonnell (Mata 8), Cawley, Morahan, Fitzgerald, O’Sullivan (Liivak 75), Keena (Bolger 75).

Referee: R Petrescu (Romania).