Lisa Fallon: In sport, no girl should have to settle for less, and no boy should feel he is entitled to more

Last Tuesday morning I was on Morning Ireland with Rena Buckley to talk about the weekend’s football. As part of the piece RTÉ had spoken to players from Marino’s under-13 girls’ team.

One of the girls said the boys think they are better than them, and that they slag the girls off. But these kids are resilient and comfortable about their right to play, and so aware of the “inequalities” (her word) that they experience in their attempts to play football.

It’s about time that every girl gets the same access to resources — facilities, quality of pitches, kits and coaching contact time — as every boy, in every club in this country. Nobody should have less chance of reaching their sporting potential just because they are born one sex as opposed to another.

Until we reach this level playing field, we are failing. Just look at the successes of Irish women in sport, despite the lack of parity. Imagine how good they could be if they got the same opportunities?

It’s not about money, it’s about decisions. It’s about deciding to split the resources and facilities and coaching expertise equally.

In Ireland in 2022, no girl should be without the same opportunity to reach her potential in sport as a boy of her age. No girl should feel she has to settle for less, just because she is a girl, and no boy should feel he is entitled to more, just because he is a boy.

Last Sunday, in a packed Wembley Stadium against Germany, England’s lionesses finally brought it home. You couldn’t have scripted it better.

A watershed moment for football in general, the official attendance was 87,192, the highest ever recorded for a European Championship final, men or women.

In England, 17.5 million watched on TV with an additional 5.9 million watching online. In Germany, there was a peak audience of 21.8 million for ARD’s coverage of the final.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) released figures this week stating that members had broadcast a, “cumulative total of more than 1,200 hours of live coverage” of the tournament to, “a cumulative audience of over 280 million people.” 280 million!

This, in addition to the record attendances across the tournament, changes how the women’s game is perceived. The atmosphere at games was brilliant. There was no toxicity, no hate chants, no abuse and not a hint of trouble. It was refreshing.

The standard of the teams from a technical, tactical, physical and mental perspective was excellent and the strategies from the dugouts were just as fascinating as what was taking place on the pitch.

Mature conversations were facilitated around the wearing of white shorts by woman players when on their periods, the impact of menstruation on performance and epic stories of resilience by players trying to find a way, despite all the odds and barriers, of making it to the top of the game.

It’s been inspirational, and not just a younger generation that will perceive it as normal to watch women’s football on TV and in big stadiums, but for those who fought so hard against the inequality they faced in their bid to play the sport they love.

The celebrations from the English team and staff were wholesome. I was fortunate enough to have worked with, and against, many of them when I was at Chelsea and I was so happy for all of them, but particularly the Chelsea girls; Fran Kirby, Millie Bright, Jess Carter and Bethany England.

I know what it took to get to last Sunday’s final and they deserve everything positive that comes from this success.

In Sarina Wiegman, England have an outstanding coach who understands how to garner collective buy-in, with tactical and intellectual application. Having already won Euro 2017 with the Netherlands on home soil, she defended her title as the winning head coach.

She was up against one of the game’s other outstanding coaches in Germany’s Martina Voss-Tecklenberg, both having overcome various challenges to reach the final.

With a controversial penalty claim, due to Leah Williamson’s perceived handball, going in England’s favour, coupled with the harsh loss of German captain Alexandra Popp in the warm-up, the Lionesses got the rub of the green that sometimes you need on the road to success.

England's Chloe Kelly after scoring the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final. Photograph: Joe Giddeons/PA

In the end it was Chloe Kelly, of Irish descent, who scored the winner deep in extra-time. Just back from the dreaded ACL injury, her first international goal is one she will never forget. Same goes for her iconic “shirt off” celebration for any young girl watching on.

This image of pure elation will forever symbolise the moment the game changed. But what now? According to England captain, Leah Williamson, this is only the beginning.

Finally, the women who play football have a powerful voice. Finally, football’s decision-makers have seen that if you invest like you do in the men’s game and put it in the best venues, and market it, the crowds will come.

If you put games on TV, they will watch it. Advertisers will pay big bucks for the slots just before kick-off, and at half-time and after the game. Sponsors will want to be associated with it.

People will want to post pictures on social media showing they were there, or they were watching.

The game at the highest level will continue to progress but it’s at grassroots that the biggest difference and needs to be made.

This is about decisions. Every girl in this country should have the same opportunities to play or coach in football (and any sport) as every boy. Every administrator and decision-maker in every club, association and sporting organisation has a responsibility to deliver now.

Until we reach this level playing field, we are failing. All of us.