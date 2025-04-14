My apartment building is being targeted by a gang of unruly youths. What can I do?

I’ve been living in the same apartment in north Dublin for over 20 years, and until recently with my late husband. In the last few months, I’ve begun to notice a group of youths that now seem to loiter around our block. They are rather rude and disruptive, banging on doors, leaving their rubbish everywhere and swearing and yelling. I’ve asked the neighbours and no one seems to know these young people or think that they are residents in our building. I find the behaviour to be both frustrating and also a bit intimidating as a widow living by myself. Should I contact our management company about this, or should I speak with the Garda? I don’t want to cause a big fuss; I just want my apartment block to be peaceful again.

Loitering and causing a nuisance of oneself amounts to antisocial behaviour and when it extends to intimidation it is more serious. It can be particularly disruptive and upsetting in the residential setting such as in a multi-unit development. It is a violation of societal norms, and it can sometimes be very difficult to stamp out. In this regard, a suite of measures may be needed to be successful and as every situation will be different these measures can vary greatly and may require the assistance of the local gardaí, the management company and the input of all residents.

In this case you should contact your local gardaí about how you are being intimidated, they will have a role to play in this regard. You should also contact the management company as they may be able to put measures in place to deal with it. It is important that residents report antisocial behaviour when it happens, particularly at the initial stages. The sooner it can be dealt with the better the chance it will be eliminated.

The management company should have a policy for dealing with antisocial behaviour. This should include anonymous reporting, as those who report such incidents will not wish to be targeted when action is taken. Anonymous reporting encourages residents. There will be a provision contained in the lease agreement that prohibits antisocial behaviour and also in the house rules of the building. These provisions are there to be relied upon and exercised in dealing with such situations. Good records of reported incidents and witnesses will be a key factor for the management company in dealing with the issue.

One of the first steps in your case is to ensure that an authoritative person engages with these youths and issues a warning, which may include fines or penalties or some consequences in the event that the behaviour continues.

In extreme circumstances there may be legal remedies such as injunctions, etc. The most effective measure for the prevention of antisocial behaviour is the building of strong communities among residents who can work together as a group against it. Residents may also request that the management company installs CCTV and improves common-area lighting as a deterrent.

Aisling Keenan is a property managing agent, consultant and an associate member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

