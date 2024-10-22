What will €135,000 buy in Co Kilkenny and Co Tipperary?

Town

Address: 19 Grove Terrace, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny

This double-fronted former council house in a quite cul-de-sac has two bedrooms upstairs with the potential for another downstairs. It is in need of complete modernisation but with some reconfiguring offers a lot of space, especially at ground floor level where the F Ber-rated property’s only bathroom is. It has a sizeable south-facing garden and there is off-street parking for one car.

Plus: The house will adapt well to SEAI insulation grants and has potential to extend

The house will adapt well to SEAI insulation grants and has potential to extend Minus: The oil-fired central heating system will need to be upgraded

Gortaderry Studio, Gortaderry, Cappawhite, Tipperary, Co Tipperary

Gortaderry Studio, Gortaderry, Cappawhite, Tipperary, Co Tipperary Joint agents: DNG O’Grady Auctioneers and O’Connor Murphy

This traditional cottage on over an acre was built in about 1900, has been extended and now measures about 89sq m (958sq ft) over two floors. It has charming deep-set windows, lime-washed stone walls and an inglenook fireplace into which a wood-burning stove has been set. The main bedroom is downstairs with a further two bedrooms upstairs under sloping eaves. The property includes a separate timber-built studio that gives you a garden room of about 13sq m. The septic tank may need upgrading and agents are looking for cash buyers only.