Residential

What will €135,000 buy in Co Kilkenny and Co Tipperary?

A midterrace with a huge back garden in Ballyragget or a cottage on an acre outside Cappawhite

19 Grove Terrace, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny
19 Grove Terrace, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny
Alanna Gallagher
Tue Oct 22 2024 - 05:00

Town

  • Address: 19 Grove Terrace, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny
  • Agent: Pat Gannon Auctioneers

This double-fronted former council house in a quite cul-de-sac has two bedrooms upstairs with the potential for another downstairs. It is in need of complete modernisation but with some reconfiguring offers a lot of space, especially at ground floor level where the F Ber-rated property’s only bathroom is. It has a sizeable south-facing garden and there is off-street parking for one car.

  • Plus: The house will adapt well to SEAI insulation grants and has potential to extend
  • Minus: The oil-fired central heating system will need to be upgraded
Gortaderry Studio, Gortaderry, Cappawhite, Tipperary, Co Tipperary
Gortaderry Studio, Gortaderry, Cappawhite, Tipperary, Co Tipperary

Country

  • Address: Gortaderry Studio, Gortaderry, Cappawhite, Tipperary, Co Tipperary
  • Joint agents: DNG O’Grady Auctioneers and O’Connor Murphy

This traditional cottage on over an acre was built in about 1900, has been extended and now measures about 89sq m (958sq ft) over two floors. It has charming deep-set windows, lime-washed stone walls and an inglenook fireplace into which a wood-burning stove has been set. The main bedroom is downstairs with a further two bedrooms upstairs under sloping eaves. The property includes a separate timber-built studio that gives you a garden room of about 13sq m. The septic tank may need upgrading and agents are looking for cash buyers only.

  • Plus: There is scope to extend and grow your own fruit and vegetables
  • Minus: The G Ber rating will need to be upgraded
Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher is a contributor to The Irish Times specialising in property and interiors

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions