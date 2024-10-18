Newly refurbished coachman’s cottage in heart of Rathmines for €550,000

Address : 16 Castlewood Terrace, Rathmines, Dublin 6 Price : €550,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Rathmines

Previous owners of this double-fronted one-bedroom cottage in Rathmines, Dublin 6 found newspapers that predated the French Revolution while doing some work on the house. They bought 16 Castlewood Terrace in quite a dilapidated state in 2019 and have thoroughly renovated and updated the former coachman’s cottage to fit in with the adjoining larger houses on Castlewood Avenue.

Luckily, the owners found the bones of the 65sq m (700sq ft) house were good, with granite walls and floors and no damp. The lean-to kitchen at the back was gutted and revamped, joists, plumbing, electrics and windows were torn out and replaced, and a new gas combi boiler was installed.

Potential buyers today get a turnkey end-of terrace home on a quiet cul-de-sac a short hop from Rathmines Swan Centre. The terrace, which leads on to Gulistan Cottages, consists of families who have lived in the houses for generations and younger buyers who have moved in more recently. Sherry FitzGerald is handling the sale of the property, with an asking price of €550,000.

The front of the house is painted in Farrow & Ball’s Dove Tale and the window reveals are painted anthracite to match the newly installed windows. The front door opens into a cosy sittingroom where the chimney breast is in its original stone with faint traces of old plaster adding to its charm.

The cast-iron fireplace was taken out, stripped and dipped in a blue-grey that the owners replicated elsewhere through the house. The chimney has been blocked off and the home, which is C2 rated, is heated by new cast-iron radiators. The stairs were reconfigured and realigned to maximise the space and the alcove under the stairs is now a home office space with a window allowing natural light in.

There used to be a bathroom in the extension, that is now a utility room. A slice was taken off it to make enough room in the kitchen for a banquette seating area. The bright BeSpace kitchen provides plenty of storage space, with quartz countertops and a breakfast bar. The kitchen tap also has a handy water filter. French doors from the kitchen lead to the small back garden.

As with everything else in the house, every inch of outdoor space has been considered and, at the top of the slanting yard, C-shaped seating has been installed to make the most of the evening sun. A red robin tree also adorns this space and the rest is prettily framed by wisteria and jasmine coming in from a neighbour’s garden and establishing itself here, under careful training by the owners.

Back inside, there is a good-sized double bedroom with sloping eaves and a large Velux window; the room is double aspect with another window set low into the wall. A pretty cast-iron fireplace divides the end wall between a pair of built-in wardrobes.

The property’s sole bathroom is on this level, freshly fitted out with tiling and features adhering to the subtle scheme of black accessories throughout the house.

Overall, it’s a historical home bursting with charm and a lovely mix of old features, enhanced by a good eye for design and unobtrusive modern finishes that should see it being enjoyed and lived in for a couple more centuries.

Its location is perfect for anyone who wants quick access to the city while enjoying an abundance of shopping, restaurants and bars within a short walking distance in the heart of Rathmines.