Trio of fresh semidetached homes in Monkstown from €875,000 to €1.35m

The Garveys are a group of five brothers from Mount Merrion who have joined forces to build small housing developments in South Dublin. They have developments in Mount Merrion and Foxrock in the pipeline and have just released three homes at Windsor Park in Monkstown.

Taking inspiration from their late father, Peter, who was a builder, their company Oakwood Group refurbished a four-bed semidetached house in Monkstown and built a further two semidetached houses on the large corner site.

With fastidious attention to detail, the fitout of the three houses is excellent and the only thing missing is downstairs flooring.

The refurbished semidetached four-bed at number 34, with an asking price of €1.35 million selling through, has a gravelled drive with granite surround, a sittingroom on the right and a playroom/home office on the left of the ground floor.

The kitchen has a generous living area, partially walled off, with soft-close oak doors, a Belfast sink, brass accessories, white quartz countertops and AEG appliances. Michael Cox did the kitchens, utilities and wardrobes in all three houses.

There’s a large utility room, cleverly fitted with a range of units and presses. Sliding doors open into the southwest-facing landscaped garden.

The 192 sq m (2,066 sq ft) A2-rated has four bedrooms upstairs; the main bedroom has mirrored wardrobes edged in brass surrounds and an en suite wet room with Italian wall and floor tiles. On the second floor is a large attic room, perfect for a second living area or generous study. Killiney Hill can be seen from the triple-glazed windows.

The second house, 34A, has a similar look and feel with a smaller area of 121 sq m (1,302 sq ft). It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is on the market seeking €895,000.

The back of the house has a slant as it and the adjoining 34B had to be aligned to the corner site. Everything in the first house is replicated here, the Michael Cox wardrobes and smart kitchens, the Villeroy & Boch bathrooms and in the landing, there’s a solar-powered Velux window.

Finally, the third house at 34B has some fine architectural details, not least a curved wall, and a large porthole window over the front door, which lies to the side of the house. A large sunny kitchen has a dual aspect, one is a box bay window which would be perfect with a built-in bench for seating, and large sliding doors open on to the terraced garden with parking.

The livingroom lies on the far side of the hall and there’s a utility and guest loo on this floor.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, the principal has a wet room en suite with the same lovely Italian tiling and the two bedrooms to the back have a gentle curve, following the exterior line of the house. This third house has an area of 112 sq m (1,205 sq ft) and is seeking €875,000.

Windsor Park is just off Stradbrook Road, making it a 15-minute walk to Monkstown village and 20 minutes to the Dart station at Salthill. It’s an easy walk for a dip at Seapoint, or a brisk walk on the east and west piers at Dún Laoghaire. The houses at 34, 34A and 34B Windsor Park are being brought to market by Russell Estate Agents.