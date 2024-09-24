Period living in Phibsborough: renovated and restored terrace for €625,000

Address : 17 Arranmore Avenue, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Price : €625,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Though just minutes from Dublin city centre, Arranmore Avenue is surprisingly quiet. The fact it is a cul-de-sac means no cars cut through to avoid traffic, leaving the residents in relative peace.

From the outside, the houses on the avenue look like compact redbricks, but the truth is revealed once you step inside. These Victorian homes are laid out over split levels with large reception rooms, high ceilings and enough space at the back to extend.

Number 17 is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €625,000. The owner bought the house in 2016 when it had already been extended. She then took the restoration further and is now passing it on again to the next custodian.

As an archaeologist, the most important thing on her list was to protect any original features, which she did in the form of the cast-iron fireplaces, the brick surround in the kitchen and the coving in the livingroom.

These were enhanced with the introduction of the window shutters, 10ft bookshelves and radiator covers, all handmade by traditional joiner Mark Culley to reflect the era of the property.

Entrance. Photographs: Keith Owens

Livingroom

Kitchen

Kitchen

The draughty house was also insulated, and fitted with new windows and doors, taking it up to a C3 energy rating.

The house has a floor area of 98sq m (1,055sq ft), and the attention to detail is evident from the front door. The granite steps are surrounded by potted plants and a hanging basket beside the letter box. The hallway has Canadian red oak flooring, panelling along the walls and an antique chandelier. To the left is the livingroom with 13.5ft ceilings, deep coving, a parquet floor and the aforementioned bookcases.

From the hall, steps lead down to understairs storage and a bathroom straight ahead, and the kitchen to the left. The restored brick fireplace with stove is the focal point of this room that is fitted with traditional-style units and has French doors out to the courtyard. Beyond the kitchen is a double bedroom with en suite bathroom.

Bedroom

Ground-floor bedroom

En suite bathroom

Patio

Upstairs there are two more bedrooms, both with original cast-iron fireplaces.

The south-facing courtyard is paved and has a purpose-built shed. The sun trap is a perfect spot in which to enjoy a book and coffee on a dry day, as it isn’t overlooked.

The owner grew up in a family of potters and so always had an appreciation of art and colour. She has enjoyed furnishing the property with fittings such as the high cistern toilet from PH Ross in Cabra and antiques from her mother’s home in Sligo. Other quirky pieces of furniture and art have come from the Vintage Shop just down the road at Phibsborough shopping centre.

The time has come to move on, but the owner will always look back fondly on her time on Arranmore Avenue.

“I feel very humbled that I was in a position to renovate this beautiful home, but I am only a custodian, and my name will be attached to the names of the deeds along with the other previous owners, which itself is a piece of history,” she says.