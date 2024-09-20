Timeless art-deco home formerly owned by Beatles film director in Ranelagh for €1.75m

Address : Merton House, 53 Merton Drive, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,750,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

It’s difficult to miss Merton House, with its flat roof and art-deco design. On a road full of redbricks, Merton House certainly stands out as one of a kind. Located at number 53 Merton Drive in Ranelagh, some may think it came to be a lot later than its neighbours, but it has in fact been part of the village since the 1930s.

The current owner bought the property in 2004 from film director Michael Lindsay-Hogg. Known best for his work with the Beatles on the 1970 documentary, Let it Be, Lindsay-Hogg was looking for a base in Ireland when he came across the property, which reminded him of a Californian beach house. Although born in New York, Lindsay-Hogg always considered himself Irish because of his mother, actress Geraldine Fitzgerald, who was born in Wicklow but spent most of her life working on stage, film and television in the US.

The hall

The drawingroom

Despite his best intentions Lindsay-Hogg didn’t get to spend as much time in Ranelagh as he had hoped and put the house on the market in 2004 for €975,000. It was bought by the current owner who has had a lifelong passion for modernist, art-deco and art-nouveau architecture. He travelled the world to study design, and has also restored similar houses in Cornwall and France.

Work has been done over the years to upgrade the house with new windows installed, the kitchen replaced, and the roof redone.

The 180sq m (1,938sq ft) house is back now on the market with Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty seeking €1.75 million.

The diningroom

The kitchen

The fresh-looking exterior is proof that this art-deco design is totally timeless. Inside is as impressive with the double-height entrance hall that is now a coveted feature in many modern builds. The atrium room is flooded with light allowing one to appreciate the restored parquet floors and the stucco-effect on the staircase.

On the ground floor are two large reception rooms on each side of the hallway. One has a stone fireplace with slate hearth and doors out to the back garden. The other has a bay window, patio doors to the side garden and an arch leading into the kitchen.

The kitchen has been fitted with units from McNally Kitchens with quartz worktops. Appliances include a Neff oven, integrated dishwasher and a free-standing American-style fridge-freezer. There is a utility room to the side of the kitchen that is plumbed for a washing machine and dryer. There is also a guest WC on this level.

The bathroom

The patio

Upstairs there are three bedrooms (the main is en suite) and a bathroom. There is also a study that would be ideal for remote workers.

The house is heated by gas-fired central heating and has a Ber of D2.

The wraparound garden has been landscaped around mature trees and lawn. There is off-street parking to the front, while to the rear of the property the patio area feels very private thanks to the coverage provided by the trees. There is also a garage that measures 5.2m x 2.6m.

Merton House is bound to attract families who want to be close to schools. As it is just off Sandford Road there are a number a short walk away, including Sandford Park, Gonzaga College and Muckross Park as well as national schools.

For sports enthusiasts the house is close to Ranelagh Gaels GAA club, Old Alex hockey club, Beechwood Football Club and St Mary’s lawn tennis club.