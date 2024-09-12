Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Cork

Ashieanna in Kilternan, Dublin 18 is set on a one-acre site

Ashieanna, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18

€1.95m, Sherry FitzGerald

This detached five-bedroom house extends to 321sq m (3,455sq ft). Standing on a one-acre site, the property has a hand-painted Christoff kitchen, recently renovated interiors and landscaped gardens with composite decking. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

5 The Lakelands is a well-maintained property

5 The Lakelands, Castleside Drive, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€845,000, DNG

Semidetached four-bedroom house extends to 130sq m (1,399sq ft). Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in a mature development, the house is located close to a wealth of amenities and is well maintained. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

2 Wellington Place has many period features

2 Wellington Place, Sunday’s Well Road, Cork city

€395,000, Savills

This four-bedroom midterrace house extends to 105sq m (1,130sq ft). With lovely views overlooking the River Lee – especially from the principal bedroom – the property retains many period features and has a tiered rear garden with a south-facing front garden. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at savills.ie

36 Camberley Oaks has been recently decorated

36 Camberley Oaks, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€650,000, Beirne & Wise

Three-bedroom semidetached house extends to 90sq m (970sq ft). Constructed by Deane Bros in the 1990s, the property lies in a quiet development off Churchtown Road, within walking distance to the number 14 Dublin Bus and the Luas. With a west-facing rear garden, the property has recently been decorated. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at beirnewise.ie

4A Pembroke Gardens boasts a pretty courtyard

4A Pembroke Gardens, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€665,000, McMahon O’Connor Residential

End-terrace, two-bedroom house extends to 68sq m (732sq ft). Set in a quiet, private area close to the Dart line and the city centre, the property has a pretty courtyard and off-street parking for one car. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at mcmahonoconnor.ie