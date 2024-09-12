Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Cork

New to the market in Kilternan, Rathfarnham, Churchtown, Ballsbridge and Sunday’s Well

Ashieanna in Kilternan, Dublin 18 is set on a one-acre site
Thu Sept 12 2024 - 05:30

Ashieanna, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18

€1.95m, Sherry FitzGerald

This detached five-bedroom house extends to 321sq m (3,455sq ft). Standing on a one-acre site, the property has a hand-painted Christoff kitchen, recently renovated interiors and landscaped gardens with composite decking. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

5 The Lakelands is a well-maintained property

5 The Lakelands, Castleside Drive, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€845,000, DNG

Semidetached four-bedroom house extends to 130sq m (1,399sq ft). Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in a mature development, the house is located close to a wealth of amenities and is well maintained. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

2 Wellington Place has many period features

2 Wellington Place, Sunday’s Well Road, Cork city

€395,000, Savills

This four-bedroom midterrace house extends to 105sq m (1,130sq ft). With lovely views overlooking the River Lee – especially from the principal bedroom – the property retains many period features and has a tiered rear garden with a south-facing front garden. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at savills.ie

36 Camberley Oaks has been recently decorated

36 Camberley Oaks, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€650,000, Beirne & Wise

Three-bedroom semidetached house extends to 90sq m (970sq ft). Constructed by Deane Bros in the 1990s, the property lies in a quiet development off Churchtown Road, within walking distance to the number 14 Dublin Bus and the Luas. With a west-facing rear garden, the property has recently been decorated. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at beirnewise.ie

4A Pembroke Gardens boasts a pretty courtyard

4A Pembroke Gardens, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€665,000, McMahon O’Connor Residential

End-terrace, two-bedroom house extends to 68sq m (732sq ft). Set in a quiet, private area close to the Dart line and the city centre, the property has a pretty courtyard and off-street parking for one car. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at mcmahonoconnor.ie

