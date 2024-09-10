Light-filled Grand Canal Dock penthouse with wraparound Liffey views for €1.1m

Address : 48 Hanover Riverside, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2 Price : €1,100,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

Perched on the top floor, eight-storeys high, overlooking the Samuel Beckett Bridge on the Liffey, is a stylish penthouse apartment at number 48 Hanover Riverside. Not only does it offer panoramic views from its wraparound balcony, it also has coveted southerly and westerly aspects.

Its nearest landmark is the incredible diving bell on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay; you can see part of the hulking red object from the main bedroom. The 20sq ft chamber was surely one of the most inhospitable places to work in the city in Dublin’s Victorian era, when up to six men, fed by an air feed to keep them alive, would be lowered on to the seabed. The 90-tonne bell allowed the men to level the seabed to make way for large prefabricated concrete blocks that helped create Dublin Port. It was some feat of engineering for its time.

In total contrast are the tall ceilings and abundance of light in the penthouse, eight storeys above the bell. The extent of glass is incredible, wrapping the entire way around two sides of the apartment, which is a considerable 125sq m (1,345sq ft) – about the average size of a three-bedroom house.

Views on the Liffey

It was purchased by the current occupants in 2016 for €890,000, and they have upgraded it over the past number of years. They replaced the windows, and the doors in the living area have been replaced with two sets of sliding doors, giving a seamless divide between internal and external spaces.

In addition to walls of glass, picture windows frame sky views in the living area, which has a vaulted ceiling, and all the main rooms have either southerly or westerly aspects. The main bedroom has dual aspect and opens out on to the balcony – as do all three bedrooms. The wraparound balcony adds a further 57sq m of space and is laid out with artificial grass, while a line of hedging acts as a windshield.

A brand-new kitchen features high-end appliances. It originally had a separate utility but for greater flow it was removed, and machines now sit in a recess – that can be closed off with doors. Both bathrooms have also been upgraded.

Brand-new kitchen

Dining area

In terms of location, it’s highly sought after by those working in technology, law and accounting, as some of the top firms within those industries are on the doorstep. The number of technology companies in the area has earned the location the moniker the Silicon Docks.

The property, which is in walk-in condition, has a C1 Ber and features a new boiler, underfloor heating and a new air conditioning/heat inverter. For parking there are two designated spaces and a private EV charging point with the property, along with a new audio video intercom and wireless alarm.

The main living space is incredibly bright thanks to lots of glazing

Main bedroom is dual aspect with views of the Liffey

The current owners, who are moving to be closer to the coast, say they love the “incredible light and amazing views” the penthouse offers. It’s also convenient, and you can be on Grafton Street in 10 minutes using Dublin Bikes, while both Luas and Dart stops are under a 10-minute stroll away.

Number 48 Hanover Riverside is now on the market through Owen Reilly, seeking €1.1 million.