Architectural gem built for brightness in heart of Rathgar, for €1.1m

Address : The Mews off Winton Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6 Price : €1,100,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

Tucked away at the end of a short lane off Winton Avenue lies an interesting and detached mews house designed by architect Joseph Little and built in 2007. The owners were clear from the outset that they wanted the living areas to be upstairs to benefit from as much light as possible.

An electric gate opens on to a small courtyard in front of the 190sq m (2,045sq ft) house with its circular protruding facade; there is enough room to park two cars here. The entrance has stairs going up to the living area, down to a basement and a long hall leading to three bedrooms on ground-floor level.

An oak staircase leads to the first floor. The kitchen is on the left with a generous seating space equipped with a banquette that follows the curve of the wall, and a fitted Italian kitchen. The worktop is composite and the owner recalls dinners with 10 people seated around the table.

The owners were keen to delineate the kitchen and living areas, and this was achieved with a long hall connecting the two, with a guest WC. Sliding pocket doors into the living area create a streamlined feel and mirror the sliding pocket doors to the kitchen. The architect advised against having windows facing directly south in the living area, so they installed windows on the east and west sides instead, and how the light changed and moved throughout the day became one of the owner’s favourite aspects of the house.

Electronically controlled rooflights can open so a constant flow of air through this room was another much-appreciated benefit of the clever design. An inbuilt fire is flanked by mirrored niches that add interest, and a green glass panel to the floor below is another quirky feature. A slim false wall was built between the living and dining areas to delineate the spaces. The dining area is lovely, with a curved wall filled with windows. Back in the living area, a door opens on to a balcony overlooking the garden, a steel spiral staircase leading down to it.

The ground floor has three bedrooms and a bathroom, which could benefit from some updating. Solid walnut architraves and doors create a luxurious feel and the principal suite is rather lovely, with extensive wardrobes faced in oak, a curved wall and windows overlooking the garden and a wet room for an en suite.

Another bedroom has a door leading outside. This would make a perfect home office. Both bedrooms have fine built-in wardrobes and there is also extra storage in the hall lying between them. But any fears about a dearth of storage will be allayed by the huge utility space in the basement, with a wall of open shelving and what is really a second kitchen fitted out on top of laundry appliances. Opposite the laundry room is a basement living area/media room, well lit from above thanks to more glass panels and an ideal retreat for watching movies.

The garden is on the smaller side but is extensively planted with bamboos, ferns, tumbling roses and an acer, all bounded by an old stone wall. The house has a Ber of C1 and should appeal to those in search of an architectural gem in the heart of Rathgar that will be prefect for entertaining. It is now on the market with Owen Reilly, seeking €1.1 million.