What will €190,000 buy in Wexford, France, Sweden, Greece and California?

Ireland: Co Wexford

Upgraded by its current owners, this detached three-bedroom house lies at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac known as Sandeel Cottages outside Fethard, with amenities such as a kids’ play area, tennis courts and football pitches. With a Ber of C3, it is located a few minutes’ stroll from the beach and has lovely views from a newly fitted deck. Furnishings are included in the sale. Price: €190,000. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Radford

France: Beziers

Dating from 2011, this three-bedroom apartment lies on the water’s edge. Extending to 78sq m, it has a large terrace accessed from the livingroom and principal bedroom, with lovely views over the lake. It lies in the Les Mas du Golf at the Golf Saint Thomas de Beziers, and has access roads to the golf course. With a south-facing aspect, it is in a quiet area with the sounds of nature, though it lies close enough to a train station and airport for access. Price: €189,900. Agent: paulcaumetteimmobilier.fr

Sweden: Vastra Gotaland

This boathouse has a lovely location on the water in Sunnana Harbour. Dating from 2012, it extends to just 35sq m and has one bedroom – which lies upstairs – and a terrace with super waterside views. All the kitchen appliances are new, installed in 2024, and a berth for a boat lies to the front. A communal service building has laundry and parking facilities, while a seasonal cafe and restaurant open for the summer months. There are lots of islands to explore in the vicinity, which also has a golf club. Price: 1.99 million SEK/€178,102. Agent: svenskfast.se

Greece: Crete

Located in the quiet, traditional village of Karoti, this two-bedroom apartment lies on the second floor. Dating from 2008, it extends to 70sq m and benefits from a large roof terrace giving panoramic views of the sea and Lefka Ori mountain range. A patio lies off a livingroom and the property has a rental licence – so can generate an income during empty periods. It comes fully furnished, with air conditioning and a heating system for winter use. Price: €189,000. Agent: dreamcatchers-crete.com

United States: California

This rustic cabin in the National Forest lies on Big Bear Lake, making it an ideal summer retreat. Dating from the early 1900s, it has a large loft bedroom upstairs with a smaller bedroom at garden level. Though liveable in its current state, it would benefit from upgrading. The ultimate getaway, it has an air-tight wood burning stove for winters, and the popular Castle Rock hiking trail is up the road. Due to planning it can only be used as a second residence, and no short term rentals are permitted. Price: $200,000/€186,685. Agent: sothebysrealty.com