Perfectly presented Rathgar three-bed with bright, modern extension for €695,000

Address : 92 Orwell Gardens, Rathgar, Dublin 14 Price : €695,000 Agent : DNG

Nestled in the quiet, leafy cul-de-sac of Orwell Gardens in Rathgar, the unassuming exterior of number 92 reveals little sign of the bright, contemporary kitchen and living space to the rear of the home, likely to attract interest from prospective buyers.

The addition of an extension to the back of the house in 2019 resulted in the well-laid-out kitchen, dining and living space. To the right as you enter lies the kitchen with natural wooden units and white quartz countertops, which continue up the wall to form the splashback. It is bathed in light thanks to a rectangular skylight over the cooking area, with terrazzo flooring underfoot. A central island is also white and houses the copper-look sink and provides storage space and seating. A pantry/utility room off the kitchen provides further storage and keeps rarely used appliances out of sight.

The island delineates the kitchen from the dining space, currently differentiated from the rest of the space by a Persian-style rug with copper globe pendant lights overhead – there is room enough to comfortably seat eight. While enjoying a meal you can look out at the greenery of the back garden through floor-to-ceiling glazing to the rear, which juts out at an angle to accommodate a snug living area, furnished by a plump mustard-coloured velvet sofa, with a built-in window seat.

The rear garden is beautifully landscaped, bordered by trees and shrubs with a patio area where you could enjoy a rare sunny day.

Extending to 121 sq m (1,302 sq ft) with a B2 Ber, this move-in-ready three-bedroom terraced home is on the market through DNG, seeking €695,000. It features a small garden to the front – the neighbouring house has turned theirs into a driveway, which would also be possible here.

The teal front door opens on to the hallway, which has chequerboard tiling underfoot alternating between shades of brown and cream. A WC was added to the understairs space, featuring hexagon-patterned tiling.

The sittingroom sits to the front of the ground floor with windows to the front garden adorned by shutters, a decorative black fireplace and built-in shelving in one corner, painted a dark-teal shade.

The upstairs consists of the main bedroom to the rear as well as a second double and a single bedroom – which would make a good home office – to the front. The shower room completes the first-floor, with white hexagonal tiling contrasted with black grouting.

Number 92 Orwell Gardens is in a convenient location, a short walk from the open green space of Dartry Park, a good spot for walking your dog or taking a breather when working from home. Milltown Luas stop on the green line is a 12-minute walk away, bringing you as far as Trinity College in the city centre in 22 minutes.

With a smaller footprint of 69sq m (743sq ft), number 57 Orwell Gardens also came up for sale recently, seeking €595,000 through Sherry FitzGerald.