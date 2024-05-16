Detached modernised five-bed with light-filled extension in Foxrock for €1.85m

Address : 78 Foxrock Manor, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Price : €1,850,000 Agent : DNG

Foxrock Manor is an exclusive development of large homes in a quiet cul-de-sac just a short walk from Foxrock village, and number 78 is one of just four houses of its kind in the development, on a larger site, measuring 0.2 of an acre and backing on to Foxrock Golf Course.

It’s a spacious, detached redbrick that has been modernised and extended, with the owners adding some ultra-luxurious touches including the Italian travertine stone tiling in the bathrooms and en suites, extensive hardwood plank flooring downstairs and the light-filled diningroom extension with glass roof and walls giving views out to the sunny, south-facing back garden.

This diningroom extension was originally an old-fashioned conservatory, but it has been transformed into a crystalline living space which is now an integral part of the open-plan kitchen/family/diningroom that forms the hub of this fine home. Number 78 Foxrock Manor extends to 237sq m (2,551sq ft) with a Ber energy rating of B3 and is for sale through DNG, seeking €1.85 million.

The house overlooks a leafy green area to the front, in a quiet neighbourhood, and the walled front garden is laid in cobblelock with space for up to four cars (it’s wired up for an EV charger) and planted with Japanese maples, Italian cypresses and other mature trees and shrubs.

The spacious entrance hall has ceiling coving and recessed lights, and off that is understairs storage and a guest WC/cloakroom. To the right is a playroom/TV room looking out to the front, with glass-fronted gas-effect fire inset. To the left is the main livingroom, which has a feature bay window out to the front, a feature open hardwood fireplace with tiles inset and gas-effect fire, and bespoke fitted carpentry.

Both the livingroom and the hall have glazed double doors leading into the kitchen and living space, which is built for comfort and congregating. The kitchen has a tiled floor, modern units done in a neutral gloss, with a breakfast peninsula, Silestone worktops and a white glass splashback at the cooking area. There’s a stainless steel sink unit with a gooseneck double-lever tap with a fitting for filtered water.

Off the kitchen is a large, fully tiled and fitted utility room with washer, dryer and gas boiler, and a side door to access the rear garden. Another door leads to a fourth reception room with a wide-plank hardwood floor looking out the front. Originally a garage, this is now being used as a gym, but could easily be a playroom, a den, a home office or a guest bedroom.

Double doors lead from the livingroom and diningroom to the first of two patios cleverly positioned in the back garden to maximise the sunlight. The one nearest the house is laid in travertine stone and a second large patio, laid in Indian sandstone, sits at the end of the garden for early evening relaxation.

The back garden is private and wraps around the side of the house, getting sun from the south early in the day and from the west in the evening. The garden is mainly laid in lawn, and has raised Indian sandstone flower beds, with a variety of clematis, jasmine, fuchsia and pieris. Steps lead down to a lower garden with a horse chestnut and two sycamore trees, with a lovely granite wall bordering the golf course.

There are four double bedrooms and one single upstairs; the single is in use as a lovely home office. The main bedroom looks out to the front and has a large walk-in wardrobe/dressingroom and a luxurious en suite, both accessed via discreet Sliderobes doors with opaque cream and blue glazing. There’s also additional wardrobe space behind these doors.

Bedroom two also looks out to the front and has an en suite with mosaic tiling and a six-door fitted wardrobe. The two double bedrooms to the back also have fitted wardrobes. The family bathroom is an Italian travertine dream, with a bath, step-in shower, wall-hung WC, wash-hand basin with storage underneath and recessed stone shelving.