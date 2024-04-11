What will €420,000 buy in Dublin and west Cork?

Country
Address: Ahaguilla, Clonakilty, west Cork
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, west Cork
Standing on almost three acres about four miles from the town of Clonakilty, this extended farmhouse extends to a considerable 298sq m (3,200sq ft). As it was enlarged to become a retreat centre, it currently has 12 bedrooms but could easily be reduced to a more manageable number. As it has lain idle for a number of years, it should qualify for the vacant property refurbishment grant according to its selling agent. It has a Ber of D2 and retains considerable road frontage and level, fertile land – so has lots of possibilities.
Plus: Large house and site
Minus: Ber of D2 will need addressing
Town
Address: Apartment 8, Earlsfield Court, 79-87 Francis Street, Dublin 8
Agent: Auctioneera
Situated in a well-maintained development with landscaped communal gardens – including a roof terrace – this three-bedroom apartment extends to 90sq m (969sq ft). With a designated parking space, the unit which has two bathrooms lies in the antique quarter of Dublin city, so is accessible to an array of shops, eateries and colleges.
Plus: Three bedrooms, Ber of B3, a car space and a short stroll to the city centre
Minus: Some rooms appear dark due to navy paint – but it’s an easy cosmetic fix