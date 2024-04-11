What will €420,000 buy in Dublin and west Cork?

As it has lain idle for a number of years, it should qualify for the vacant property refurbishment grant according to its selling agent

Country

Address: Ahaguilla, Clonakilty, west Cork

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, west Cork

Standing on almost three acres about four miles from the town of Clonakilty, this extended farmhouse extends to a considerable 298sq m (3,200sq ft). As it was enlarged to become a retreat centre, it currently has 12 bedrooms but could easily be reduced to a more manageable number. As it has lain idle for a number of years, it should qualify for the vacant property refurbishment grant according to its selling agent. It has a Ber of D2 and retains considerable road frontage and level, fertile land – so has lots of possibilities.

Plus: Large house and site

READ MORE

Minus: Ber of D2 will need addressing

[ Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Mayo, Wexford, Laois and Donegal ]

This three bedroom apartment has a designated parking space

Town

Address: Apartment 8, Earlsfield Court, 79-87 Francis Street, Dublin 8

Agent: Auctioneera

Situated in a well-maintained development with landscaped communal gardens – including a roof terrace – this three-bedroom apartment extends to 90sq m (969sq ft). With a designated parking space, the unit which has two bathrooms lies in the antique quarter of Dublin city, so is accessible to an array of shops, eateries and colleges.

Plus: Three bedrooms, Ber of B3, a car space and a short stroll to the city centre

Minus: Some rooms appear dark due to navy paint – but it’s an easy cosmetic fix

[ What will €575,000 buy in Dublin and Co Galway? ]