Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Mayo, Wexford, Laois and Donegal

With houses in Rathfarnham, Mulranny, Enniscorthy, Portlaoise and Carrigart

65 Woodside, Dodder Park Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14: a three-bedroom mid-terrace.

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu Apr 4 2024 - 05:30

65 Woodside, Dodder Park Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€650,000, DNG

This three-bedroom midterrace house extends to 101sq m (1,087sq ft). Dating from 1994 and in excellent order, the house has a fully converted attic and lies close to schools, parks and sports clubs. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

20 Paradise Found, Mulranny, Co Mayo.

20 Paradise Found, Mulranny, Co Mayo

€255,000, O’Toole & Co

This three-bedroom midterrace house extends to 78sq m (840sq ft), with breathtaking views of Clew Bay. Constructed about 25 years ago in a secure gated development, the property is in excellent order, and is close to Mulranny Park Hotel and leisure centre. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at tot.ie

Ballylusk, Ballindaggin, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Ballylusk, Ballindaggin, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

€390,000, Kehoe & Associates

This four-bedroom detached house extends to 258sq m (2,777sq ft). With lovely views of Mount Leinster in the distance, the architecturally designed property was modernised in 2006. It has a detached garage and landscaped gardens. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at kehoeproperty.com

19 Coote Street, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

19 Coote Street, Portlaoise, Co Laois

€295,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This three-bedroom mid-terrace house extends to 140sq m (1,506sq ft). The split-level property is the only two-storey Georgian villa house in Portlaoise, according to the selling agents, and its interiors are lovely, retaining a wealth of period details. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Gortnabrade, Carrigart, Co Donegal.

Gortnabrade, Carrigart, Co Donegal

€315,000, Property Partners Paul Reynolds

A detached three-bedroom house extending to 143sq m (1,539sq ft). Constructed in 2005, the property lies on an elevated half-acre site with views over Hornhead and Downings Bay. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at propertypartners.ie

Elizabeth Birdthistle, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property, fine arts, antiques and collectables

