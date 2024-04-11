New three- and four-bed homes in west Dublin from €435,000

Address : Keepers Lock, Clonburris, Dublin 22 Price : €435,000 Agent : DNG New Homes

DNG New Homes is introducing 40 new homes to the market at the new Keepers Lock scheme, developed by Kelland Homes, in Clonburris, Dublin 22. This, its first phase, is set to include a range of three-bed homes, from €435,000, and four-bed homes from €525,000.

The development, due to be completed by November this year, will comprise 256 units when finished, including two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom duplexes and three- and four-bedroom houses. The development is served by the amenities of Clondalkin village – a five-minute drive or 20-minute walk away – and is located beside the Grand Canal greenway, providing a route for daily walks, runs and cycles.

Hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen

There is a total of 35 three-bedroom houses available in this phase, including three-bed mid- and end-terrace houses called the Daisy I & II (113sq m/1,216sq ft), priced from €435,000. There are two further three-bed options available at a higher price point, both of which are end-terrace with a side entrance: the Poppy (111sq m/1,189sq ft), priced from €460,000, and the slightly bigger Lily, priced from €470,000.

There are also two types of four-bedroom houses available: the semi-detached Clover (133sq m/1,429sq ft) of which there are four available, priced from €495,000, and one detached four-bed called the Honeysuckle (133sq m/1,428sq ft), from €525,000.

All A-rated homes in the scheme will feature grey fitted kitchens, a Neff oven and electric hob, and an integrated dishwasher and fridge-freezer. There is also a separate utility space. Bathrooms and en suites are tiled on floor and wet areas, featuring heated towel rails, sanitary ware and a twin shower head.

Double bedroom

Bedroom

En suite

Back garden

Every residence in the scheme will become a member of the estate’s management company which will oversee the affairs and day-to-day running of the estate with a fee in the region €580-€620 a year.

Keepers Lock homes are covered by a 10-year Homebond structural guarantee and latent defects insurance and five years’ mechanical and electrical defects insurance.

Of interest to commuters, Keepers Lock is less than a five-minute walk to Clondalkin Fonthill train station, which has services that take about 12 minutes to reach Heuston station in Dublin city centre, while the M50 is easily accessible and the Luas park-and-ride facility at the Red Cow is a 10 minutes’ drive away.

Clonburris is a “new urban neighbourhood”, according to selling agent DNG New Homes, which, it says, will eventually contain 9,000 residences.

First-time buyers looking to buy at the development have the option to apply for the Help to Buy scheme (on units priced below the €500,000 threshold) to claim the lesser of €30,000 or 10 per cent of the purchase value of a new home. They could also apply to the First Home shared-equity scheme, in which the Government and participating banks pay up to 30 per cent of the cost of the home (20 per cent if also claiming Help to Buy) to fill the gap between a first-time buyer’s mortgage and the cost of their home. In the south Dublin local authority area, the price ceiling for eligible properties is €475,000.