Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Cavan

66 Ashgrove, Kill Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€695,000, Auctioneera

Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house extending to 119sq m (1,281sq ft). Dating from 1958, the property which has been renovated fully — including rewiring and replumbing — had a new extension added in 2023 and has a partially floored attic. Ber A3

On View: Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie

Apt 5, 22 Marrsfield Avenue, Clongriffin, Dublin 13

€350,000, Lansdowne Partnership

Three-bedroom apartment extending to 93sq m (1,002sq ft). Dating from 2005, the unit, which is within walking distance to shops, schools and creche facilities, has two sets of glazed doors leading to south-facing balconies, the main of which has ample space to be an outside dining area. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

6 Orlagh Avenue, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

€735,000, DNG

Four-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 135sq m (1,543sq ft). Dating from 1990 and positioned overlooking an expansive green, it has been well maintained by current owners and has a walled garden and patio to the rear, accessed by a side entrance. It has an en suite principal bedroom and is located near a host of amenities. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

7 Windsor Place, Lanesville, Monkstown, Co Dublin

€650,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Three-bedroom townhouse extending to 113sq m (1,216sq ft). Located in a secure, gated courtyard development just a short stroll to the village and Dart station, the unit has two designated car parking spaces and a west-facing rear garden. The property is inverted with living areas upstairs to maximise the light. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Drumkilrooske, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

€260,000, REA Donohoe Spring

Detached three-bedroom farmhouse extending to 145sq m (1,561sq ft). Situated on a 1.2-acre site with gardens, an orchard and a range of outbuildings, the property has two stables and an animal pen on the grounds, which are a five-minute drive from amenities at Killeshandra. Ber E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at readonohoespring.ie