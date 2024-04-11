Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Cavan

New to the market in Dún Laoghaire, Clongriffin, Monkstown, Knocklyon and Killeshandra

Number 66 Ashgrove, Kill Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, has been renovated fully

Thu Apr 11 2024 - 05:30

€695,000, Auctioneera

Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house extending to 119sq m (1,281sq ft). Dating from 1958, the property which has been renovated fully — including rewiring and replumbing — had a new extension added in 2023 and has a partially floored attic. Ber A3

On View: Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie

€350,000, Lansdowne Partnership

Apartment 5, 22 Marrsfield Avenue, Clongriffin, Dublin 13

Three-bedroom apartment extending to 93sq m (1,002sq ft). Dating from 2005, the unit, which is within walking distance to shops, schools and creche facilities, has two sets of glazed doors leading to south-facing balconies, the main of which has ample space to be an outside dining area. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

€735,000, DNG

Four-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 135sq m (1,543sq ft). Dating from 1990 and positioned overlooking an expansive green, it has been well maintained by current owners and has a walled garden and patio to the rear, accessed by a side entrance. It has an en suite principal bedroom and is located near a host of amenities. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

€650,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Three-bedroom townhouse extending to 113sq m (1,216sq ft). Located in a secure, gated courtyard development just a short stroll to the village and Dart station, the unit has two designated car parking spaces and a west-facing rear garden. The property is inverted with living areas upstairs to maximise the light. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

€260,000, REA Donohoe Spring

Detached three-bedroom farmhouse extending to 145sq m (1,561sq ft). Situated on a 1.2-acre site with gardens, an orchard and a range of outbuildings, the property has two stables and an animal pen on the grounds, which are a five-minute drive from amenities at Killeshandra. Ber E1

On View: Strictly by appointment at readonohoespring.ie

