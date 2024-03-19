Refurbished former stables in heart of Ranelagh for €545,000

Address : Fern Mews, Cullenswood Place, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €545,000 Agent : Sherry Fitzgerald Ranelagh

Fern Mews is one of two small cottages recently refurbished in Cullenswood Place, Ranelagh, behind Sandford Road and directly opposite the Devlin Hotel. It may be small, but it is in turnkey condition, leaving a prospective buyer little more to do than unpack their boxes.

For sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €545,000, it is down a quiet lane, yet is in the heart of Ranelagh village. The owner bought what was the stables for Fern House on Sandford Road in the 1980s, and it is hard to believe given the complete refurbishment of the property, all of which was undertaken in the past year, that it was built in 1856.

The front door opens on to a short hallway, with a double bedroom to the right and a study or what could be another bedroom to the left. Both have fitted wardrobes and units, laminate floors and partially screened triple-glazed windows from Munster Joinery.

All the interiors in the 52sq m (560 sq ft) house are new, including the bathroom, which has a rainwater shower. It has a heated towel rail, a backlit vanity unit and tiling underfoot and on the walls.

At the end of the hall is an open-plan, south-facing kitchen/livingroom. The kitchen has a comprehensive number of units, white subway tiles and composite worktops. There is additional seating with an island and the integrated appliances and an electric cooker are included in the sale.

To the right of this space is a comfortable living area, with an electric fire inset into a custom-built media unit. Storage has been maximised throughout the property, and the joinery is of a decent quality. A table and chairs dominate the available dining space under one of the windows; a smaller table would likely better suit the dimensions.

Double doors open out into the garden: a small, enclosed suntrap, completely maintenance free with lots of bamboo planting to offer privacy. New owners may want to upgrade this space further by replacing the artificial strip of grass with a patio, and it would benefit from more features and planting.

There is considerable storage space in the attic, and subject to planning permission, this could be converted into additional living space, with another home office or living area. Access is through a pull-down Stira in the hallway. Heating is air-to-water, and with a new pump, the triple-glazed windows and heaps of insulation in the attic, it comes as no surprise the Ber is an A3.

As well as the convenience of a low-maintenance home, the location of Fern Mews should prove a strong selling point, likely to interest first-time buyers and downsizers. It would make a great city bolt-hole for those with properties abroad, and with all the public transport on its doorstep, it would be perfect for those without a car.

Mere metres from Sandford Road and the heart of Ranelagh village with its bustling pubs, eateries and amenities, it is also close to the Donnybrook side of the village, with the Royal Hospital behind the mews. The Luas stop at Ranelagh is a seven-minute walk away, and Beechwood Luas Stop is a similar distance, with frequent bus services into town via Sandford Road. The nearest bus stop is 150m from the mews, with services to Dublin City University and University College Dublin, as well as all the city centre colleges and universities.