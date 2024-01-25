Three- and four-bed new homes in Co Wicklow from €435,000

Address : Sorrel Wood, Blessington, Co Wicklow Price : €435,000 Agent : Coonan New Homes

Cairn Homes is launching a further 24 new homes at its Sorrel Wood development in Blessington in Co Wicklow. Coonan New Homes is bringing 20 three-bed homes (117sq m/1,250sq ft) to the market, with prices from €435,000, and four four-bedroom homes (138sq m/ 1,485sq ft) from €500,000. Property types on offer include midterrace, end-of-terrace and semidetached homes.

Showhouses will be available to view between 12pm-2pm on Saturday, January 27th, and Sunday, January 28th.

The development, consisting entirely of three- and four-bed homes, is located at the foot of the Wicklow Mountains and near Blessington lakes, a spot popular for picnickers, cyclists and walkers.

It is also minutes from Blessington village, while the bustling town of Naas is just a 15-minute drive away.

Dublin city is about 25km from Sorrel Wood – a 40-minute drive or an hour and 15 minutes by bus.

Dunnes Stores, Supervalu and Aldi are all a short drive from the development. Naas provides further shopping opportunities as well as Avoca in Rathcoole, a 20-minute drive away, and Kildare Village and Liffey Valley are within 30 and 35 minutes away respectively.

These homes “have been designed to maximise light and space with ample storage throughout”, according to the agent, and they feature contemporary fitted kitchens, integrated appliances, a utility space, tiled bathrooms and back gardens seeded for grass.

A residents’ park is also planned for the scheme, to include a playground, pitches, two tennis courts and a bowling green. The park is set to incorporate the stone walls of Downshire House, which previously occupied the site. A scenic walking trail is also in the works to link the park to Glen Ding Wood.

Sorrel Wood properties may well appeal to first-time buyers who can apply for the Help to Buy or First Home schemes when buying newly built homes.

With an A2 Ber, the houses in this scheme should also entitle a prospective buyer to apply for a lower-interest-rate green mortgage. They are highly insulated and heat loss is minimised with by airtight design and high-performance windows and front door. Heat pumps are installed in each house, as are high-performance appliances and LED lights.