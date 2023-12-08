What will €315,000 buy in France, Denmark, Mexico, Dubai and Arklow?

Ireland: Wicklow

Located in Marina Village in Arklow town, this 170 sq m unit is spread over three floors in the Fastnet Courtyard complex. There are four bedrooms and the top floor has super maritime views. Set behind electronic security gates, the unit, with a Ber of C1, is close to Bridgewater Shopping Centre. Price: €315,000. Agent: Somers Properties

Five-bedroom house in the village centre

France: Cluis

Located in the centre of the village of Cluis in the Central-Val-de Loire region, this five-bedroom house measures 175 sq m and is not overlooked. Interiors have been renovated by local craftsmen, and the property has an enclosed garden, measuring 0.3 of an acre, with a refurbished barn, outbuilding and well. Price: €310,000. Agent: french-property.com

Holiday home a short walk from the coast

Denmark: North Jutland

This holiday home is located close the dunes just a few minutes’ walk to the North Sea coastline. Dating from 2005, the four-bedroom house has 140 sq m of floor space including a spa bathroom, sauna, office and games room. Its location close to the beach means it has good rental potential. Price: 2.3mDKK/€308,567. Agent: villadsenbolig.dk

Two-bedroom apartment with access to lots of amenities

United Arab Emirates: Dubai

Located in a mixture of villa compounds and apartment complexes known as Venetian Building at Sports City, this two-bedroom apartment extends to 166sq m. With 24-hour security, the unit benefits from lots of amenities, all of which are within walking distance. On-site facilities include pools, a gym, restaurants and a children’s play area. Price: £268,098/€310,396. Agent: spotblue.com

Three-bedroom house with marble floors and a Jacuzzi in the main suite

Mexico: Guanajuato

Located in San Miguel de Allende near the new Hilton Tapestry Hotel, this three-bedroom house measures 179sq m. One of 45 residences, it has a commercial water filtration system, marble flooring throughout and a Jacuzzi in the principal bathroom suite. On the top floor lies a roof terrace with a barbecue and a glazed office with great mountain views. Price: 5.9m MXN$/€311,290. Agent: sothebysrealty.com