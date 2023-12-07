What will €350,000 buy in Dublin and Co Mayo?

Country
Mayour Cottage, Kilmeena Hill, Kilmeena, Westport, Co Mayo
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Crowley
This two-bedroom cottage dating from the early 1900s lies on landscaped gardens a short drive from Westport town. Having been upgraded with new windows and doors in 2021, the property, which measures 82sq m, has an office on the first floor that could make a second living space. As it is on 0.4 of an acre, there is room to extend, subject to planning permission.
Plus Quaint cottage close to Westport town
Minus Ber of D1 could be chilly in winter
Town
19 Castlegate, Oliver Plunkett Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Agent DNG
This two-bedroom apartment extends to 76sq m. The unit, which is on the top floor, has a south-facing balcony with views to the Dublin mountains from a dual-aspect living area, and a designated, secure underground car parking space. Communal areas include a rooftop terrace.
Plus Well-lit unit with southerly aspect in sought-after area
Minus Ber is E1 so could be chilly in winter