What will €260,000 buy in France, Spain, Costa Rica, the UK and Cork?

Ireland: Cork: Standing on a 1.2-acre site, the house comes with a number of outbuildings that have numerous uses and potential

Ireland: Cork

Located in Macroom and known locally as The Stonehouse, this three-bedroom 98sq m traditional farmhouse lies at the end of a daffodil-lined driveway. Standing on a 1.2-acre site, the house, which has a C2 energy rating, comes with a number of outbuildings that have numerous uses and potential. Price: €260,000. Agent: klynchauctioneers.ie

France: Beauvais: There’s a cellar, a 20sq m terrace and a completely private courtyard in the centre of the French market town

France: Beauvais

Dating from the 1930s, this four-bedroom house extends to 140sq m. It has some super period details in the form of panelling and a huge fireplace, now home to a stove. There’s a cellar, a 20sq m terrace and a completely private courtyard in the centre of the French market town. The property is located close to the train station and a host of amenities. Price: €260,000. Agent: idimmo.net

Spain: Ibiza: Located in Santa Eulalia the small but functional unit overlooks the water and beach

Spain: Ibiza

Extending to just 35sq m, this studio apartment has stunning views over the bay of Cala Llonga. Located in Santa Eulalia, known for its tranquillity, the small but functional unit overlooks the water and beach. It has a built-in double bed, discrete storage solutions and a balcony from which to enjoy the sunset. Price: €270,000. Agent: spotblue.com

Costa Rica: San Jose: It extends to 210sq m with clean modern lines in its overall architectural design

Costa Rica: San Jose

This contemporary condominium extends to 210sq m with clean modern lines in its overall architectural design. With three bedrooms, the unit has a terrace, patio and car parking for two vehicles, in addition to communal facilities that include a barbecue area, a swimming pool, tennis and soccer pitches, a pet park and a playground. Price: $280,000/€256,104. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

United Kingdom: Surrey: Constructed in 2021, it sleeps four between two cabins

United Kingdom: Surrey

This 70-foot wide-beam live-aboard barge has incredible interiors, ones that you would associate more with a high-end apartment. Constructed in 2021, it sleeps four between two cabins (one with a king-size bed) with a shared bathroom. It has a wraparound stern allowing an al fresco dining and entertaining spot and has all mod cons such as a dishwasher, integrated fridge-freezer and a wine cooler. Price: £230,000/€265,280. Agent: apolloduck.eu