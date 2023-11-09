What will €435,000 buy in Dublin and Carlow?

Springhill, Killeshin, Co Carlow, has a self-contained two-bed apartment in the basement and a waterfall and stream nearby.

Country

Address: Springhill, Killeshin, Co Carlow

Agent: REA Sothern

With the sounds of a waterfall and stream outside, this A-frame house was architecturally designed to maximise the light and views over Carlow town and the Barrow Valley, towards the Blackstairs Mountains. Extending to 146sq m (1,572sq ft) with four bedrooms, the property also has a self-contained two-bedroom apartment at basement level. With a Ber of C3, it is situated 10 minutes from Carlow town.

Plus: Lovely design, super views and walks nearby

Minus: Waterfall might not suit those with small children

Town

6 Elmfield, Clarehall, Donaghmede, Dublin 13, is extended to the rear with a large open-plan kitchen.

Address: 6 Elmfield, Clarehall, Donaghmede, Dublin 13

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Sutton

With a floor space of 109sq m (1,173sq ft), this semidetached house was extended to the rear in 2011, adding a large open-plan kitchen flooded with light thanks to its southwesterly aspect. In excellent order, with a Ber of C2 and off-street parking for three cars, the property lies opposite a large green space which has pedestrian access to the main road for public transport.

Plus: Fine house in good condition

Minus: Due to the extension, the rear garden is quite small