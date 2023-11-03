What will €430,000 buy in the US, France, the Caribbean, Spain and Sligo?

France: Martiel

This farmstead has a two-bed country house plus a one-bed cottage used for rental income. In addition there is a further one-bedcottage requiring renovation, so the property has three units in total. The whole place could be amalgamated into a large five-bed country house, with a pool and farmlands. It is 10 minutes from the medieval village of Villefranche-de-Rouergue and close to the Aveyron Gorges. Price: €430,000. Agent: immobilier-lespritdesud.com

Ireland: Sligo

Oghill House, a considerable six-bed period home, lies perched on an elevated site overlooking Killala Bay to the west, with the range of Ox Mountains visible to the east. Constructed circa 1839, the Ber-exempt house retains many period features and lies at the end of a meandering driveway. There is a host of outbuildings and a courtyard along with its own fresh water supply. The property is a 10-minute drive to the beach at Enniscrone. Price: €430,000. Agent: edelrolstonproperty.ie

Caribbean: St Kitts and Nevis

Set in a community of luxurious and environmentally friendly cottages and villas, this one-bed unit lies in a five-star resort on 400 acres of gently sloping hillside. With views of the Caribbean Sea, the backdrop is incredible to the shingle-roofed cottage with lovely stonework. The resort has a private pool, adjacent communal facilities and locally sourced food. Price: $450,000/€425,167. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Spain: Costa Blanca

Located in Ciudad Quesada, with views of the sea in the distance, this villa extending to 190sq m sleeps eight between four bedrooms and has a large sunny terrace measuring more than 30sq m with a swimming pool. There’s also a large store room under the terrace which could work as a playroom for kids. Views at night are particularly stunning with dramatic sunsets. Price: €425,000. Agent: finn.no

United States: New York

Located in the Catskills in upstate New York, this four-bed house dates from 1910. With a blend of Victorian details and contemporary comforts, it extends to a generous 220sq m. The back garden is one of the highlights of the property that stands on 0.66 of an acre. It is two hours from New York City, and close to ski slopes at Windham Mountain Club. Price: $455,000/€429,871. Agent: sothebyrealty.com