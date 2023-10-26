Smart split-level mews in Ranelagh for €750,000

Address : The Mews, Rere of 47 Dunville Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €750,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

View this property on MyHome.ie

This split-level mews nestled in behind Dunville Avenue in Ranelagh is a compact, stylish home, designed by Tyndall Architects. A gated yard gives access to the front door, opening on to a short flight of steps that descends to the smart living area.

Insulated throughout, the 102sq m (1,097sq ft) property has an A2 Ber rating. The engineered floors in the living/kitchen area are chevron-style parquet oak with underfloor heating. The mews has barely been lived in since it was built, and is in immaculate condition.

In the open-plan kitchen/living/ diningroom, the kitchen cabinets are painted a warm teal blue with white Corian counters. All appliances, such as the Whirlpool ovens and hob, are included in the sale. There’s a small utility space beside the dining area with a stacked washing machine and dryer and a plant room behind it.

Mews entrance

Open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom

Kitchen

Living area

Double doors open on to a yard that has all the hard landscaping in place; this could be transformed into a green oasis with some judicious planting. With gravel and patio, painted walls and a bed for planting already in place, it will make an ideal spot for entertaining. Although the property is north-facing, extensive use of light wells in every room make up for its orientation, and clever lighting adds to its bright feel. The property is on the market through Owen Reilly Estate Agents, seeking €750,000.

READ MORE

Going back up the steps, a long, oak-floored corridor has two bathrooms opening from it, the first a stylish guest WC with art-deco-style wall lights and fittings, and the main bathroom is entirely clad in marble-effect ceramic tiles, making for a luxurious finish. The shower enclosure is large with a rainfall shower.

At the end of the corridor are two bedrooms, and here the seamless integration between inside and out continues with the main bedroom and the second bedroom both having double doors that open on to an internal courtyard. This is a pretty, south-facing space, with timber-clad walls and a patio. All it requires is some plants in pots and seating to create a lovely outdoor spot for morning coffees.

The main bedroom has twin built-in wardrobes, and another door opening on to a deck suspended over the town garden, making it dual aspect. Light wells here and in the second bedroom create a sense of clarity and space. The second bedroom has fitted wardrobes and a small window looking out on to the entrance patio.

Main bedroom

Second bedroom

Bathroom

All the double-glazed windows and doors have sage-green frames that add to the attraction and style of the outdoor spaces. This property is heavy on clever design details, and every finish has been carefully considered, resulting in a home in walk-in condition.

The mews is just behind Dunville Avenue, with its string of high-end grocery shops and cafes, including Morton’s, and it’s a five-minute walk to the Beechwood Luas stop. There is residential disc parking available on Killeen Road that the property opens on to. It’s equidistant from the villages of Ranelagh and Rathmines, with the local parks of Palmerstown and Belgrave Square close by.