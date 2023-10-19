Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Cork

5 Alexandra Terrace, Portobello, Dublin 8

€735,000, PN O’Gorman Auctioneers

Two-bedroom end-of-terrace house extending to 83sq m (893sq ft). The redbrick property off Bloomfield Avenue retains many period features including open fires, almost 4m-high ceilings and sash windows. Just a short walk to St Stephen’s Green, the property has a sheltered west-facing garden and a patio to the rear. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at pnogorman.ie

Summerfield Lodge, 4 Summerfield Close, Dalkey, Co Dublin

€595,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Detached one-bedroom gate lodge extending to 45sq m (484sq ft). Approached via a shared avenue, the property has off-street parking for two cars and a west-facing garden. There is potential to develop the property further, subject to planning permission, on the site which has mature trees for privacy. Ber G

On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

2 St Mary's Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€550,000, DNG

A three-bedroom midterrace house extending to 99sq m (1,066sq ft). Dating from 1920, the property has been upgraded and extended while retaining period details. It has a southwest aspect to the rear. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

75 Burleigh Court, Burlington Road, Dublin 4

€365,000, Lansdowne Partnership

One-bedroom apartment extending to 50sq m (538sq ft) located in a well-maintained development off Burlington Road. The unit has a private balcony overlooking communal gardens and has designated parking. Ber D1

On View: Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

122 Ros Ard, Upper Glanmire, Co Cork

€280,000, Sherry Fitzgerald

A three-bed midterrace house extending to 100sq m (1,076sq ft). The property has a private low-maintenance back garden and is a short drive to Cork City, Blackpool, Mayfield and Ballyvolane. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie