What will €350,000 buy in France, Spain, Sweden, South Africa and Kilkenny?

France: Laroque-Timbaut

With a considerable 230sq m (2,475sq ft) of space and seven bedrooms, this traditional stone house stands on 1.8 hectares in a small hamlet close to Laroque-Timbaut. Interiors have rustic French decor with flagstone floors and large open fireplaces. With century-old cedar trees, grounds have a covered terrace and swimming pool. Price: €350,000. Agent: healeyfox.com

Ireland: Castlecomer

This old technical school dating from 1936 is now a superb conversion located in the countryside, about a 10-minute drive from Castlecomer. Refurbished to a C3 energy rating, it has four bedrooms in the 135sq m (1,453sq ft) of floor space. An outstanding feature on the site, which has apple and plum trees, is a stream and waterfall on the wooded rear boundary. Price: €350,000. Agent: dng.ie

Spain: Alicante

This two-bedroom apartment located in Playa Flamenca extends to 103sq m (1,109sq ft). The large private complex has seven communal swimming pools, two of which are heated. There is also a gym and spa. Located on the ground floor, the unit has a 25sq m garden, an American-style kitchen and small storage room. It is located a few steps from Zenia Boulevard and La Zenia beach. Price: €350,000. Agent: spotblue.com

Sweden: Arvika

This two-bedroom cottage extends to 84sq m (904 sq ft) and also has a guest cottage on site. Constructed in 1978, views from the first floor take in the lake that lies at the end of the garden. There’s also a mini 13-hole golf course along with outbuildings including sheds, workshops and storage units. A small beach borders the lake for swimming. Price: 4mSEK/€345,645. Agent: svenskfast.se

South Africa: Gauteng

Extending to a whopping 750sq m (8,073sq ft), this thatched house lies on almost six acres. The main house has five spacious bedrooms, while the second building has three garages and a fully contained flat that could also generate an income. It has a built-in pub, a huge loft area and the grounds have an orchard, a tea garden and entertainment area with built-in barbecues. Price: 6.8m ZAR/€336,680. Agent: sothebysrealty.com