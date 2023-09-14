Beautifully restored Victorian redbrick on Winton Road for €3m

Address : 10 Winton Road Ranelagh Dublin 6 Price : €3,000,000 Agent : Knight Frank

Here’s a rare chance to acquire an exquisitely restored, ready-to-move-into Victorian four-bed on Winton Road in Ranelagh, one of a pair of redbricks on this quiet road with quick access to the city centre.

While the owners of this impressive property have already moved on to their new home and next renovation project, they have left a veritable treat in store for whoever lives here next. Built in 1890 and set behind wrought-iron gates and at the end of a gravelled driveway, this Ber-exempt property of 310sq m (3,346 sq ft) enjoys a commanding position above a flight of granite steps. The entrance door is framed by a beautiful archway and a glass fanlight.

Upon entering the house, one is struck immediately both by its scale and its abundance of period features which include detailed cornicing, a ceiling rose and a gorgeous terrazzo floor in the hallway.

The hallway includes an abundance of period features.

To the left of the entrance hall is the formal drawingroom, with all of its period features intact, including the original picture sash windows with working shutters; two side-by-side windows bathe this room in light. Deep-brown polished pitch-pine floors add warmth to this space. The fireplace here is of white marble, while double doors lead into the diningroom, which has two more sash windows overlooking the garden. These rooms, with their south and west-facing aspects, will be a joy to spend time in.

The formal drawingroom, with all of its period features intact, includes the original picture sash windows with working shutters.

Double doors lead into the diningroom, which has two more sash windows overlooking the garden.

On the first-floor hall return is another bedroom looking out over the garden. Also on this level is a handsome family bathroom with smart black-and-white tiles. Descending the stairs to the ground floor, a dove-grey hallway leads to the kitchen and breakfastroom. The kitchen is large and fitted out with cream-painted timber units and granite worktops. There’s a large Aga here and an extensively shelved pantry that would be ideal as a wine cellar, tucked away under the granite steps.

The kitchen is fitted out with cream-painted timber units and granite worktops.

A sunroom with more beautiful joinery, built-in seats and panelled walls leads from the breakfastroom (above) to the garden.

A handsome family bathroom with smart black-and-white tiles.

Almost every available wall, return, nook and room, both at this level and upstairs in the bedrooms, has been comprehensively fitted out with custom joinery, providing an abundance of cupboards, closets and shelved units for storage at every turn. At the end of the downstairs hall is a utility that would easily outshine most contemporary kitchens, with its storage space, bathroom and shower.

A sunroom with more beautiful joinery, built-in seats and panelled walls leads from the breakfastroom to the garden, which will be a delight for whoever comes to live or even visit here. Sheltered by high box hedging and plenty of tall trees, the garden has its own access gate to Leeson Park, while another security gate leads to the front of the house. Although the garden is extensively planted, it’s a low-maintenance space thanks to the presence of an Astroturf lawn. A patio area outside the sunroom makes the most of number 10′s southwesterly aspect, providing the perfect sun trap.

There are three bedrooms upstairs, two of which might be considered by a new owner to be on the small side, but both fitted with smart, built-in wardrobes. The principal bedroom is a real showstopper, with a bank of built-in wardrobes so high they require a ladder. An additional dressing area links the main bedroom with its en suite, a sumptuous bathroom with a supersized Jacuzzi bath, stand-alone shower, large sash window, cream tiles and two sinks.

Principal bedroom: a bank of built-in wardrobes.

Second bedroom with sash window and painted floorboards.

Third bedroom with sash window and cornicing.

En suite bathroom.

While this house sits within walking distance of the city centre, it exudes that leafy Dublin 6 appeal with its treelined roads and nothing more than the gentle hum of traffic troubling either Winton Road or Leeson Park, to which the property enjoys dual access. In terms of amenities, Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club is just around the corner, while the villages of Ranelagh and Donnybrook are within easy walking distance, as is the Aviva Stadium and Herbert Park. Number 10 has off-street parking for two cars which it shares with its immediate neighbour.

Number 10 Winton Road is for sale through Knight Frank, seeking €3 million.

