Victorian gem with a tower for stargazing in Naas for €1.5m

Dating from about 1880, Greenawn Gowra, a fine detached Victorian redbrick was commissioned and built for English physician Dr Smith, who, at that time, was good friends with the Jesuits at Clongowes Wood College, so much so that he later bequeathed the religious order his home. It was subsequently owned by Barry Brown jnr, who, as a fan of the dark skies above, added a tower with the specific intention of gazing at astral constellations.

Its current owner says he sent a solicitor to purchase the remarkable property at auction some 47 years ago: “I lived on the road and ended up buying it without ever seeing inside. I knew if I had brought my wife to see it, she would have said no,” he says.

On learning of the purchase, his wife, he says, was “absolutely horrified”. He recalls: “All you could see was 25 years of growth and a broken down gate.”

Now 47 years, seven children and nine grandchildren later, the owner says the 345sq m (3,713sq ft) house was “an incredibly happy and lucky home”.

After purchasing the property, he wired it, installed a heating system and refurbished from the top down in addition to the mammoth task of clearing the grounds. In 1990, the entire roof was addressed where each of the brown-clay Welsh slate tiles were removed, insulation installed and each tile was fixed (if required) and replaced, which, the owner says, was a major undertaking.

Twenty years ago, a major refit was undertaken with the addition of a new bathrooms and a new kitchen – which new owners may want to update.

What is remarkable in the property is the craftsmanship throughout. Besides the usual period features of tall ceilings, cornicing and fireplaces contemporaneous with the house, there are some outstanding period details such as hand-painted stained glass windows, a sun-drenched Victorian conservatory, box bay casement windows and hand-carved screens on pocket doors – which can be closed off for more intimate dining. Then, there’s a stone spiral staircase that leads to the observation deck in the tower, which is a popular spot for visitors.

There’s quite a bit of space inside and the property has five fine bedrooms, some of which have the benefit of being dual aspect.

Five reception rooms in the form of a diningroom, drawingroom, breakfastroom, conservatory and sittingroom lie on the ground floor in addition to a kitchen, study and utility, while a staircase leads to a wine cellar below.

An attic room, further study and storeroom can be found in the tower.

Outside the Ber-exempt house, which is situated close to a school and amenities, the 1.6 acres of private gardens have herbaceous borders, some with box hedging, lollipop bay trees and a host of autumnal colour from the russet hues of Virginia creeper. There’s also a pond and lots of room to play hide and seek.

This most impressive house is now on the market through Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes seeking €1.5 million, as the couple, who have called Greenawn Gowra home for almost half a century, have downsized.