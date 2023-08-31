New Wicklow homes close to Greystones and Dart starting at €440,000

Willow Way at Altidore Gardens is a development of 69 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes with A2 energy ratings

Houses from a new development in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow, located a 10-minute drive from Greystones Dart station, are set to be launched on September 2nd.

Willow Way at Altidore Gardens is a development of 69 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes with A2 energy ratings selling through Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. The latest release consists of 15 three-bedroom houses, with prices starting at €440,000, and six detached four-beds priced at €595,000.

The house types in the release include: the Benth three-bed mid- and end-of-terrace units (107.5sq m/1,157sq ft) priced from €440,000 to €465,000; the Sandbar three-bed semidetached units (107.5sq m/1,157sq ft) priced from €470,000 to €490,000; the Osier three-bed detached units (113sq m/1,216sq ft) priced at €530,000; and the Caprea four-bed detached units (142sq m/1,530sq ft) priced at €595,000.

First-time buyers interested in the scheme should note the price ceiling of properties for which they are eligible to avail of the Government’s help-to-buy scheme is €500,000, while it’s €475,000 for the first-home scheme in Co Wicklow.

Judging by the Benth end-of-terrace showhouse, these homes are surprisingly spacious, with a double-height entrance hall that has a long window bringing natural light on to two levels. The hall is wider than many similar terraced or semidetached homes, the spaciousness designed with families in mind.

Understairs storage is a benefit while a separate downstairs toilet with part-tiled walls and terrazzo-style floor tiles opens off the hall. The upstairs bathroom and en suite are also fitted out to a high standard with terrazzo-style floor tiling, extensive wall tiling and a contemporary shower enclosure, complete with pressurised water supply as well as heated towel rails.

Kitchens at Willow Way include Halifax oak-ribbed units, a kitchen island and quartz worktops as standard. Appliances included are a fully integrated high-level oven and microwave, induction hob, integrated dishwasher and fridge-freezer. All homes in this phase of the development also have a utility room.

Upstairs, two bedrooms are doubles, while the third is a large single. The surprise here is the main suite, which runs almost the full width of the house with its own dressing area and three-door fitted wardrobes. The en suite is again fitted with terrazzo-style floor tiles and quality sanitary fittings. The main bedroom is wired for TV, telephone and a USB charger. A nice touch is that the double-glazed windows are anthracite grey on the outside but white on the inside.

Builders D|Res, who have developments in places such as Ashford, Delgany and Lucan, won the 2022 Climate Action and Sustainability Award for its commitment sustainability across its developments and each home at Willow Way has an air-to-water heat pump system to provide all heating and hot water needs. Further sustainability features include zone-controlled heating on each floor and electric car charging points on homes with curtilage parking.

For those who wish to further future-proof their home and achieve an A1 energy rating, there are some optional extras including solar PV panels and battery storage.

Willow Way is set in a most scenic location, flanked by mature oak and pine trees and enjoying views out across Newtownmountkennedy to the Irish Sea to the east, and the Sugarloaf mountain and Glen of the Downs to the north.

At the heart of the wider, 430-home Altidore Gardens development is a linear park, leading to the village. The development also has cycle lanes that lead to the village with winding pathways, running tracks and outdoor exercise facilities.

Newtownmountkennedy has expanded rapidly in recent years, with the addition of a new hotel, a shopping centre with a big branch of Dunnes Stores and a number of schools and creches within walking distance. There is an abundance of outdoor and sporting pursuits available locally including the county’s best hiking trails, coastal activities in nearby Greystones, Druids Glen Golf Club, Newtown GAA club and Greystones Rugby Club, to name a few.

For commuters, Willow Way also provides convenient access to the N11/M11/M50 corridor, along with bus links from Newtownmountkennedy to Dublin city and airport. The Dart at Greystones with a free park-and-ride site is a 10-minute drive away.