What will €400,000 buy in France, the US, Spain, Italy and Cork?

Ireland: Cork

This two-bedroom extended farmhouse (with an attic conversion) plus a one-bed studio are set on 3 acres of natural terrain overlooking Glengarriff outer harbour. The property is less than 6km from Glengariff village on the Wild Atlantic Way. The area is well-known for Garnish Island nature reserve, water sports and its natural beauty.

Price: €395,000

Agent: sherryfitz.ie

France: Cabrerets

For those who dream of getting away from it all in the French countryside, this charming property offers peace and quiet and lots of space. It consists of a three-bedroom house as well as a two-bedroom cottage in the village Cabrerets in the southwest of the country. On a 3.2 hectare plot, the property is in proximity to the GR 651 hiking trail. It also has a heated outdoor pool.

Price: €379,000

Agent: french-property.com

US: Chicago

This two-bedroom corner-unit condominium in River North offers great views of the Windy City. The property, extending to 129 sq m (1,390 sq ft), has a balcony and the development offers an outdoor pool and patio, a private sundeck, a hot tub, a fitness centre, a business centre, a dry cleaners, a laundry room, maintenance and management on site and 24-hour door staff.

Price: €368,000/$400,000

Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Spain: Sav Javier

Santiago de la Ribera, an old fishing village in the district of San Javier de Murcia, is located on the Mar Menor coastline, offering 4km of beach and calm, shallow Mediterranean waters. There are also a number of golf courses and sport facilities in the area. This modern three-bedroom, three-bathroom villa, extending to 115 sq m (1,238 sq ft), has a private terrace and an outdoor swimming pool.

Price: €399,950

Agent: spotblue.com

Italy: Sicily

Noto is a historical town, known for its baroque architecture, in the southeast of Sicily; its breathtaking cathedral is a Unesco World Heritage site. This bright, turnkey two-bedroom apartment, measuring 123 sq m (1,324 sq ft), has a large, covered terrace for dining al fresco, with views of the church of Santa Maria dell’Arco.

Price: €380,000

Agent: sothebysrealty.com