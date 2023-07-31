Four for €195,000 and under: homes in Louth, Westmeath, Tipperary and Meath

This property has a lovely view of the Magdalene Tower from the back garden

4 Upper Magdalene Street, Drogheda, Co Louth

The living space, which has a solid-fuel cassette stove, continues into the kitchen

This freshly refurbished two-bedroom townhouse in Drogheda, Ireland’s largest town, is a great starter-home option thanks to its location and relative affordability; it is for sale by auction through Quillsen (Navan) with an advised minimum value of €175,000. It is just a stroll from the town’s main street and is next to the Magdalene Tower.

You enter the end-of-terrace property through a modern green Shaker-style front door and into the small entranceway. To the left is the living area, which has a solid-fuel cassette stove in the wall and alcove shelving on either side of the chimney breast. The space continues into the kitchen which has modern units, a wooden countertop, a white metro-tile splashback and an integrated Bosch oven and dishwasher.

There is a double and a single bedroom upstairs, both with wood-effect floors, and the shower room which is more dated than the rest of the home. To the rear is an easy-to-maintain back garden with a stone perimeter wall, and a lovely view of the 14th-century tower. The property has double-glazed windows and a D2 Ber.

As well as having access to the plentiful amenities of the town, this property could suit someone who commutes to Dublin a few times a week; the regular train service takes an hour to reach Tara Street station.

14 Mulberry, Athlone, Co Westmeath

This top-floor apartment in Athlone boasts high ceilings, creating a sense of space, and a balcony

This two-bed apartment comes to the market in great condition in the River Village development, 3km from the centre of Athlone. The local bus route stops 500m away, and there is easy access to the M6 Dublin-Galway motorway.

This top-floor apartment, extending to 76sq m (818sq ft), benefits from high ceilings, creating a sense of space, and a balcony. You enter the property into a long hallway, with wooden floors and white walls, which leads to the eat-in kitchen-livingroom.

The kitchen has royal-blue wooden units and a black and white-tiled floor with space for a four-seater dining table. There is a partition wall that stops short of the ceiling, beyond which is the living area, which has French doors that open on to the balcony.

There are two double bedrooms – the main is en suite – and a main bathroom. This property is on the market through Mark Nestor Property Services, seeking €195,000.

12 Ikerrin Road, Thurles, Co Tipperary

This home in Thurles is only a two-minute walk from the town’s main street

This three-bedroom semidetached property comes to the market in good condition in Thurles, seeking €185,000 through Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson.

The ground floor has an open-plan layout with the livingroom to the front leading into the spacious kitchen-diner – which has new units – to the rear; French doors from the dining area open out to the back garden. There is also off-street parking to the front of the property.

This home, which has a C3 Ber, is in a great location, only a two-minute walk from the town’s main street.

2 The Steeples, Navan, Co Meath

This Navan apartment has been recently upgraded with a newly fitted kitchen and bathroom

This refurbished two-bedroom apartment, measuring 66sq m, comes to the market in Navan town centre, seeking €185,000 through Raymond Potterton & Company.

Thanks to a recent upgrade the property has a newly fitted kitchen – with integrated appliances – and a new bathroom, with freshly painted neutral-tone walls throughout (although the grey carpets in the bedrooms are a bit drab).

Both bedrooms are doubles and the main benefits from an en suite. There is also a good-sized balcony to the rear. New electric storage heaters have been fitted.

This home, which has a C2 Ber, is within a short walking distance of the shops, pubs and restaurants of the town centre.