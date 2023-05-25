Ranelagh redbrick with masterful makeover and fashionable fit-out for €1.295m

Address : 24 Mornington Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,295,000 Agent : DNG

A smart modern kitchen and a mezzanine study above a main bedroom are two standout features of a refurbished Victorian redbrick on a quiet road a short walk from Ranelagh’s busy main street. Architect Eamonn Daly’s design maximises space in the terraced house, with understairs storage in the main hall opposite a well-fitted-out utility room and downstairs toilet and upstairs, a walk-in dressingroom beside an en suite in the main bedroom. A two-tier patio off the kitchen in the back garden is effectively an outdoor room.

Number 24 Mornington Road, a terraced 158sq m (1,700sq ft) three-bed in Ranelagh, Dublin 6, was refurbished in 2018. It was rewired, replumbed and insulated bringing it up to a B3 Ber rating, with underfloor heating downstairs, double-glazed sash windows and a Quooker boiling water tap in the kitchen. Partly staged for sale, it has a fashionable fit-out, with walls mostly painted pale grey. It is for sale through DNG for €1.295 million. The Property Price Register shows the house being sold in 2017 for €600,000 and twice in September 2022 for €92,824 and €222,824. This apparently reflects an inter-family sale.

A glossy deep blue-grey front door opens into the front hall, which has a pale oak parquet floor like the rest of the ground floor. On the left is a modest-sized livingroom with a large TV recessed into the wall. Plantation shutters overlook the small railed front garden, paved with granite.

Pocket doors in the livingroom slide open, leading to the diningroom; a few steps at the end of this room lead down into the kitchen at the back of the house, which is also accessed from the end of the front hall. The kitchen/sittingroom is very smart, with charcoal grey units and a long island unit topped with Dekton, a pale quartz-like surface. A unit on one side of the room conceals a bar, with a wine fridge below it. There’s a long rooflight over the sitting area and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors opening on to the tiled back patio garden. This has high timber walls, a built-in barbecue and a few steps up to a space set out as a dining area. A shed at the back has a door in it opening into a rear laneway.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes. A small double bedroom at the back of the house has a corner window looking on to the back lane; it’s next to a smart, fully-tiled shower room.

The main bedroom, the width of the house, has plantation shutters on windows overlooking the front, a fully-tiled en suite shower room and, next to it, a well-designed walk-in dressingroom with shelving, drawers and hanging space. The big surprise here is the mezzanine space: timber stairs with a glass balustrade lead up to a large carpeted area fitted out as a study. Walls are painted crimson; a glass balcony looks down into the bedroom, and windows opposite stretch the width of the room.

There is residents’ permit parking on Mornington, a busy, narrow road a reasonably short walk from both the Beechwood and Cowper Luas green-line stops. Nearby is the Anthony Cronin Walk beside the Devlin Hotel on Sandford Road in Ranelagh.