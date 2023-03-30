Detached coastal home minutes from Malahide village for €2.45m

Address : Russett House, 5 The Sycamores, Grove Road, Malahide Co Dublin Price : €2,450,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Constructed 30 years ago, Russett House at number five The Sycamores on Grove Road lies at the end of this private enclave in the heart of Malahide. One of only six detached homes, it was last sold in 2019 after the death of its previous owner, antiques dealer and fine arts specialist Michael Bell.

Current owners embarked on a serious refurbishment since purchasing their 299sq m (3,218sq ft) home for €1.775 million, according to the Property Price Register.

One of the most striking differences was the removal of the Virginia creeper formerly covering the house: “While it was attractive, taking it off has really transformed the place. It had a bit of a Hansel and Gretel feel to it as it was all quite dark,” says the owner, of the now revealed russet bricks, from which the property takes its name.

They also changed all the leaded paned windows to a brighter sage green colour, with double glazing improving the property’s energy efficiency, which has risen from a C2 to a B3. In a bespoke paint finish, supplied by Wrights Windows and Doors, it is quite remarkable how a change of windows alters the building’s overall look.

Besides a new boiler, water tank and the introduction of new Victorian-style radiators, the entrance has changed. The hallway is now larger as a previous porch has been removed which allowed for a flush storage unit to house coats and boots, keeping focus on the lovely new oak parquet in the hallway. This parquet also complements the period marble fireplace in the drawingroom, which was sourced by its previous owner from an estate in Thurles.

McNally Joinery was engaged to design and construct a new front door along with an oak banister over a wrought-iron staircase.

The kitchen

To the rear, a lovely informal living area off the kitchen has been opened up to create a more open-plan space. With a maritime theme, it has pocket doors to the kitchen so can be closed off if needed, and new French doors allow access to the back garden that benefits from a southerly aspect.

Tierney Kitchens designed a new solid-wood hand-painted kitchen and utility, and by reclaiming a tiny piece of garden into this space, which originally had a rounded design, allowed the installation of large sliding doors that now bathe the room in light.

Informal living area

McNally Joinery also installed panelling in the principal bedroom, which has green and blue hues in a nod to its coastal location, and a new French door replaced an older model that opens out to a super space in the form of a terrace. This is where the owners love to have a coffee and read the papers at the weekend, while looking out over their garden and Grove Lawn tennis club.

Drawingroom

Originally designed as a four-bedroom house, it has been reconfigured to three bedrooms on the first floor to allow for a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite, which has a spa shower with marble and hand-painted units.

Up another flight of stairs lie two substantial attic rooms at each side of the landing, which have a plethora of uses and storage.

Principal bedroom

The owners have two passions between them: gardening and interiors, and a really lovely addition is the glass house in the garden. Originally a garage, it has been split in half whereby one side remains a workshop while the other has glazing by McNally to create the spot where the family grow everything from peppers to a vine: “It seems to be very happy and last year we got about 10 bunches of grapes, and you can’t beat walking to the garden to pick tomatoes that will go into your salad in a few minutes,” says the owner.

Terrace

The vendors are moving for family reasons and have placed their home, a few minutes from both the village and the sea, on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €2.45 million.