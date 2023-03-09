New four-bed homes 10 minutes from Cork city, starting at €470,000

Ballinglanna: Houses are A-rated thanks to high levels of insulation, heat pumps with large hot water storage capacity and zoned heating

Address : Ballinglanna, Glanmire, Co Cork Price : €470,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Since its first launch in 2019 the Ballinglanna development in Glanmire village, just 10 minutes’ drive from Cork City centre, represents the city’s most significant residential development. The scheme of 600 homes provides a range of house types from apartments to large detached homes.

Perched on an elevated site adjacent to Ballinglanna House – a protected structure and former seat of the Newsom family – the site is surrounded by large deciduous trees overlooking the Glashaboy river valley.

More than 350 homes have sold in the scheme since it was first released probably because the location is ideal for families with an abundance of schools, shops and local amenities nearby, and it is well served by public transport.

Formal livingroom

Kitchen/diningroom

An O’Flynn development, houses here are within walking distance of Glanmire village, which is just 8km from Cork City. The Eastgate Business and Retail Park is a five-minute drive away, home to Laya Healthcare, Eli Lilly, DPS Engineering, Pepsi and Gilead Sciences.

Specifications include energy-efficient UPVC double-glazed windows and energy-efficient doors, including stylish composite front doors. Houses are A-rated thanks to high levels of insulation, heat pumps with large hot water storage capacity and zoned heating controls. All ground-floor rooms have underfloor heating with high output radiators on the first floor.

Fresh air is provided via a low-maintenance heat recovery ventilation system for comfort and efficiency.

Houses have seeded back gardens, paved front driveways and patio areas to the rear with external illumination over front and back entrances.

Kitchen finishes vary between house types, and some are plumbed for dishwashers and washing machines, while larger homes have fitted utility rooms.

Bedrooms have lots of built-in storage

With prices starting at €470,000, a limited number of four-bedroom semidetached homes, measuring 135sq m (1,465sq ft), have just been released to the market. All homes have a formal livingroom to the front with an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom to the rear, which has access to the back garden, and a separate utility room.

A further scheme of two- and three-bedroom town houses will be released later in April, with prices to be confirmed through estate agent Sherry FitzGerald New Homes.

Amenities in the area include Blackrock Castle Observatory; the 16th-century castle on the banks of the river Lee has an award-winning science centre with live astronomy shows. Furthermore, horse riding and equestrian pursuits can be found at Hyde Equine, which offers livery and tuition.