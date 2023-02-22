What will €615,000 buy in Dublin and Waterford?

COUNTRY

Address: West Lodge, Knockeen, Butlerstown, Co Waterford

Agent: Griffin Auctioneers

Constructed in 2004, this five-bedroom house sits on a generous 0.8-hectare (two-acre) site, one of which is landscaped. Situated at the end of a private driveway a short distance from Waterford City and the coastal town of Tramore, the C3-rated house extends to 174sq m (1,873sq ft). The second acre would be ideal for equestrian pursuits and the property is close to the Waterford Greenway.

Plus: Five bedrooms and room for a pony

Minus: The large lawn will require regular mowing in summer

[ Town & Country: What will €545,000 buy in Dublin and Meath? ]

1A Beech Drive, Dundrum, Dublin 16. Photograph: Ben Ryan

[ Town & Country: What will €285,000 buy in Dublin and Clare? ]

TOWN

Address: 1A Beech Drive, Dundrum, Dublin 16

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Located close to the villages of Dundrum, Rathfarnham, Churchtown and Ballinteer, this three-bedroom semidetached C3-rated house has been well maintained by its owners. Extending to 115sq m (1,238sq ft), there is potential to extend in the west-facing rear garden or to the side of the property – subject to planning.

Plus: Super location close to all amenities

Minus: The gardens would benefit from more landscaping