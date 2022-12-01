Turnkey A-rated Templeogue five-bed for €975,000

Address : 20 Templeville Park, Templeogue, Dublin 6W Price : €975,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Constructed in 2018 in a development of four high-end detached homes, 20 Templeville Park is a fine five-bedroom house situated to the front of the development from Valiant Homes in the heart of Templeogue village.

It appears on the Property Price Register as having sold €792,951, “but this does not include the 13.5 per cent VAT as it was a new build, so the total price paid in 2018 by the current owners was €900,000,″ explains Will Moore of Sherry FitzGerald, who is handling the sale.

In excellent order, the property extends to 178 sq m (1,915 sq ft) and one of its main selling points, besides its location in the village and its turnkey condition, is it has a Ber of A3, meaning it will have lower energy bills and require less energy to heat and run.

Open plan living/dining area

KItchen

The principal bedroom on the second floor has a large area that could be used as a home office or walk in wardrobe

Heat-recovery ventilation systems, PV solar panels and gas-fired central heating – divided into three zones – plus pressurised hot and cold water supplies along with high standards of floor and roof insulation and high quality NorDan double-glazed A-rated windows, help to achieve this rating, which will be a considerable plus for new owners given current energy prices.

At hall level lies a spacious open-plan kitchen/living/dining area with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that open out to a private back garden. Though not particularly large given the size of the house, Tymon and Bushy Parks are just up the road. A guest loo and utility complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, on the first floor, are four bedrooms, one of which is en suite, while the second floor is occupied by the principal bedroom that has a versatile seating area, which could be transformed into a walk-in wardrobe or indeed, given its size, could become a home office.

Main bedroom

Bedroom

Rear garden

Located 7km from Dublin city centre on the western side of Templeogue village, there is easy access to the M50 and a variety of Dublin Bus routes providing access to the city.

It is within walking distance to a wealth of schools including Templeogue and Terenure colleges, Our Lady’s and St Pius X national schools, along with amenities such as Orwell Shopping Centre, St Jude’s GAA club and St Mary’s rugby club. On the doorstep are an abundance of restaurants and bars.

Number 20 Templeville Park is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €975,000.