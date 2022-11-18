Take5: What will €380,000 buy in France, UAE, US, Italy and Cork?

IRELAND: CORK

Located in Youghal’s medieval quarter, this Edwardian town house extends to 186sq m (2,002sq ft) and lies at the end of a terrace of three two-bay two-storey over-basement houses. Dating from circa 1910, and retaining many period details, the Ber-exempt property has a large walled garden. Price: €380,000. Joint Agents: Noel Mackey & Sons and ckeogh.ie

UNITED STATES: FLORIDA

Dating from 1956, this one-bedroom apartment has spectacular views over the water as it is a corner unit. It has been completely renovated with marble flooring and high-end kitchen appliances. As it faces west it has excellent sunset views and as a co-op the entire block is solely owner occupied. Price: $399,999/€385,691. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

FRANCE: AUDE

Located in Montazels, this property consists of two independent houses. Lying on almost an acre, the main house – dating from 1970 – has four bedrooms and extends to 220sq m (2,368sq ft), while the second property has two bedrooms and is 98sq m (1,055sq ft). Facilities include a large garden with a swimming pool and terraces. Price: €380,000. Agent: bac-immobilier.com

ITALY: TORINO

Though just having one bedroom, this apartment extends to a generous 211sq m (2,271sq ft). Set in a historic 18th-century residence, the ground-floor unit has two terraces surrounded by mature planting, both of which are accessible from all rooms. There is a large cellar and the unit has some impressive frescoes and period fireplaces. Price: €378,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: DUBAI

This one-bedroom apartment located in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City development overlooks the Crystal Lagoon. With a large balcony and marble flooring, the unit comes fully furnished and facilities include a gymnasium, swimming pool, 24-hour maintenance, access to the beach and a business centre. Price: £335,530/€384,054. Agent: spotblue.com