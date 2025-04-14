How to add a built-in bench for extra storage and seating in your home

Some design features add a layer of polish to your home; others are all about practicality – smart solutions that make daily life run more smoothly. But there’s one simple addition that does both – the built-in bench. Stylish and incredibly useful, it’s one of those quietly clever ideas that can completely change how a space looks and functions.

Here are some of the most effective and often overlooked places to add a built-in bench to help you get more from every inch of your home.

The hallway

This one is by Optimise Design

A built-in bench is a great addition to any hallway. Providing more than a spot to sit and pull on shoes, it brings a sense of order and purpose to a space that’s often cluttered and chaotic.

Even in narrow or awkward hallways, there are smart ways to incorporate a bench. Consider building into the void under the stairs, for example. With enough head height, this often-underutilised space can house a recessed bench with drawers or a lift-up seat – ideal for storing shoes, schoolbags or bulky sports equipment.

If full joinery isn’t feasible, a slim bench can still work brilliantly. A bespoke joinery piece with a panelled backboard to take a row of hooks or overhead shelves can be a practical but striking feature.

Kids’ bedrooms

There are lots of ways to add a built-in bench to a child’s bedroom. Whether it’s a cosy reading nook, extra storage to stash toys, or a quiet corner to unwind, a well-designed bench adds flexibility, allowing the space to grow with your child. Consider building the bench into a run of joinery, such as a run of wardrobes, or as part of a full-height storage wall. This not only maximises functionality but also gives the room a clean, cohesive look.

In smaller bedrooms, think vertically. A bench integrated into a raised bed or bunk bed helps save floor space while creating distinct zones for different activities. Under-seat drawers are great for quick tidy-ups – perfect for toys, dress-up clothes or spare bedding.

When it comes to finishes, opt for wipeable paints, laminates or timber that can take a few knocks. Upholstered seat pads in durable fabrics work well too.

Diningroom

A built-in dining bench, or banquette, is a smart way to add extra seating without overwhelming the room, especially if space is tight.

An L-shaped bench tucked into a corner can often seat more people than individual chairs and creates a cosier, more sociable and intimate layout, perfect for casual family dinners or weekend breakfasts.

Pair your bench with a pedestal dining table to make it easier to slide in and out without table legs getting in the way. When choosing the style of the bench, something like a painted or timber with loose cushions keeps things informal, while built-in upholstery in a leather or textured fabric can bring a more polished, tailored feel.

To make your bench super functional, add drawers or lift-up storage beneath the seat – ideal for table linens, bulky appliances or those serving dishes you don’t use every day.

Window seat

Bay windows are ideal for adding window seats, but they’re far from the only option. A wide landing, the end of a hallway, or even a quiet corner in a home office can all be transformed with a built-in bench.

A lift-up seat or integrated drawers can provide valuable storage for everything from extra bedding to board games or seasonal items. To make sure it’s a spot you’ll actually use, prioritise comfort – a tailored seat pad in a durable fabric makes all the difference. Add a wall light, a nearby socket, or a small shelf, and you’ve got yourself a ready-made reading nook.

If you’re renovating or planning an extension, consider building in a shallow box bay. It doesn’t take much depth to create a usable seat, but it can dramatically enhance the space, giving you that cocooned, connected-to-nature feeling even when you’re inside.

If you’re lucky enough to have a window on the landing, consider building in a window seat

Landing

Landings are often treated as pass-through spaces, but with a bit of thought, they can become some of the most charming and inviting areas in the home, especially when you introduce a bench.

If you’re lucky enough to have a window on the landing, consider building in a window seat. It’s a simple way to bring light, comfort and purpose to the space – creating a spot to pause, read or simply enjoy the view.

If you are converting your attic, keep an open mind about how the existing layout can evolve. Often, the new stairs take over a box room, leaving a footprint that’s too tight for a functional bedroom. Instead of keeping the smaller room, consider opening up the space to create a generous landing with a window seat. Although you’re losing a room, you’ll be adding a striking feature that will incorporate much-needed storage and bring a touch of design flair to what might otherwise be dead space.